Horizon Zero Dawn's "Aloy" set to arrive in Fortnite Season 6 

The Fortnite updates that were released today have set the stage for new collaborations. Based on the information revealed by data miners, Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is all set to arrive in the game.

Although the exact date for the character from Horizon Zero Dawn isn't revealed yet, she's going to be in the game sooner rather than later.

This will probably mark the first major collaboration that Fortnite has had with a game this season. It's too early to say if fans have taken kindly to this collaboration or not.

Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy to be the next collaboration skin in Fortnite Season 6

Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn will be arriving to Fortnite soon. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zzGMv9Qmxr — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) April 13, 2021

The Fortnite 16.20 update brought in a slew of LTMs for the community to enjoy. The LTM is codenamed "Lead Alloy" and goes by the name Team Up! Aloy and Lara. Now both these characters are known for using bows.

"Lead Alloy" LTM info:



Name: Team Up! Aloy & Lara



Use loot from wildlife and technology to upgrade your weapons

All Weapons can upgrade to legendary quality

Keep an eye out for wildlife, you never know what might be lurking in the bushes



VIA @ShiinaBR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

In the LTM, players will be able to upgrade all their weapons to legendary quality, however they're cautioned about the presence of dangers at every corner. In addition to Aloy, blaze canisters from Horizon Zero Dawn can now be found in the the game as a crafting resource after the Fortnite update today.

The Blaze Canister From Horizon: Zero Dawn Can Be Found On The #Fortnite Island! pic.twitter.com/NSVdaYOcqJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) April 13, 2021

Having said that, it's going to be interesting to see how this collaboration pans out in the near future.

Aloy is a character from the Horizon game series. pic.twitter.com/3bkYaXrT1W — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

Keeping the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration in mind, an individual on the internet posted a screenshot containing the names of several characters from different comics and games. The individual went on to claim that characters from that list could possibly appear in Fortnite soon.

so all of the characters on the survey could come to the future updates 😳 pic.twitter.com/xjq1bQMHow — La Flame (@La_Flame2000) April 13, 2021

While there's a possibility of some of the DC characters arriving to the game, there other characters on the list aren't that much of a surprise because they belong to some of the biggest franchises in the world.

The collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn increases the chances of the arrival of more video game characters in Fortnite. The trend started with Ryu and Chun-Li, and it now continues with Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Are there new NPCs after the Fortnite 16.20 update?

Sparkplug is the 17th NPC and she will spawn in Catty Corner, remember that she sells 8 mechanical parts and she can upgrade! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 13, 2021

Sparkplug is the newest addition to the NPC family in Fortnite Season 6. This character can be found near Catty Corner. She has 8 mechanical parts for sale and has the ability to upgrade in exchange for gold. She happens to be one of the friendly NPCs in Fortnite.