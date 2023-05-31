Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged announced: Release date, system requirements, and more

Milestone S.r.l., the team behind games like the MotoGP and Ride series, recently announced its upcoming racing game, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged. The previous title in the Hot Wheels Unleashed series was one of the most underrated arcade racing games of all time, although the newly announced sequel will come with a host of key additions.

The announcement of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged arrived with a bombastic trailer showcasing the game's various new features and the vastly expanded roster of Hot Wheels cars, trucks, and other newly added vehicle types. The trailer also shows players the outdoor tracks, a new addition to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged, from its official release date to the PC system requirements.

What is the release date for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged?

Milestone @MilestoneItaly debuting October 19th. More vehicles, more skills, and more fun! The ultimate racing game is back—and more charged up than ever. Don't miss #HotWheelsUnleashed2 – Turbochargeddebuting October 19th. More vehicles, more skills, and more fun! hotwheelsunleashed.com The ultimate racing game is back—and more charged up than ever. Don't miss #HotWheelsUnleashed2 – Turbocharged™️ debuting October 19th. More vehicles, more skills, and more fun! hotwheelsunleashed.com https://t.co/Ja2uqrWm6M

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged is scheduled to release on October 19, 2023, as a cross-gen title, i.e., available on current-gen (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) as well as previous-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), alongside PC. Like the previous title, the sequel gets a dedicated Nintendo Switch release.

The announcement trailer showed several additions to the sequel, including outdoor tracks, which are significantly larger than any from the previous game, and new vehicle types, such as bikes, monster trucks, and ATVs, to name a few. The trailer also hinted at multiple surface types, boost jumping, and sideshifting.

What are the PC system requirements for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged?

Milestone S.r.l. has revealed the game's PC system requirements, which is not a huge step up from its previous titles. Listed below are the complete PC system requirements for the upcoming sequel to Hot Wheels Unleashed:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 64-Bit or later

Windows 8.1 64-Bit or later Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6350

Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 / GeForce GTX 1050

GeForce GTX 960 / GeForce GTX 1050 DirectX: Version 11

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 64-Bit or later

Windows 8.1 64-Bit or later Processor: Intel Core i7-5820K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-5820K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580

GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

What are the different editions of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged?

Much like any other modern release, Milestone S.r.l.'s upcoming arcade racing title is offered in three distinct editions, i.e., a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Legendary Edition. Here's a breakdown of all the different editions of Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged:

Standard Edition ($49.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

The pre-order bonuses and editions on offer (Image via Milestone S.r.l.)

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Season pass vol. 1

Unstoppables Pack

Legendary Edition (89.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

"Just a Scratch" pack

Season pass vol. 1

Season pass vol. 2

Speed Kings pack

"Unstoppables" Pack

Milestone @MilestoneItaly hotwheelsunleashed.com/expansions Today the dirt is gonna fly! Get ready to shake the earth and pound the ground with the new incredible #HOTWHEELS #MonsterTrucks Expansion, available now for #HotWheelsUnleashed Today the dirt is gonna fly! Get ready to shake the earth and pound the ground with the new incredible #HOTWHEELS - #MonsterTrucks Expansion, available now for #HotWheelsUnleashed! hotwheelsunleashed.com/expansions https://t.co/OgeYMsJkOr

The pre-order bonus for the game includes the "Rust and Fast" pack, which includes two exclusive vehicles, the Mod Rod and the FusionBusta.

Poll : 0 votes