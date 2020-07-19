COD Mobile is one of the fastest-growing games on the mobile platform. The game has crossed the '100 million downloads' mark in just nine months.

There's no fun in playing a battle royale game without friends. Like almost every other game of this genre, COD Mobile enables the players to add friends and play with them. In this article, we talk about how the players can add friends in COD Mobile.

How to add friends in COD Mobile

The process of adding friends in COD Mobile is really simple. All that the players need to do is follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Start the game and press the friends' icon present on the top of the screen on the main menu.

Press on the Main Menu Icon

Step 2: Click on the 'ADD FRIENDS' button.

Click on the ADD Friend Tab

Step 3: The players can type in the username or the user ID of the player they want to add and press search.

Search for the user to be added

Advertisement

Step 4: The profile of the searched player appears. Click on the request button to send them a friend request.

Send Friend Request

After the player accepts the friend request, they will be added to the list of in-game friends.

To play the game with friends who are already added, follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Select the mode that is to be played.

Step 2: Click on the 'Friends' drop-down list present on the top right side of the screen.

Step 3: Press the '+' sign to invite a friend. The friend will receive an invite, and if they accept it, they will be added to your lobby.

When all the players in the lobby are ready to play, click on the 'Start' button to start the match.