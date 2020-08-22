One of the reasons behind the growth of the mobile battle royale genre is the user's ability to play with his/her friends.

Free Fire is no exception as players can add friends and drop down onto the island in the duo/squad modes to engage in combat with them. However, many new players do not know how to can add their friends in the game.

In this article, we take a look at how you can add friends in Free Fire.

How to add friends in Free Fire

Players would have to follow the steps given below to add friends in the game.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Friends’ icon present on the top of the main menu.

Click on the Friends icon present on the top of the main menu

Step 2: The list of in-game friends opens up. Click on the ‘ADD’ tab.

Press on the 'ADD' tab

Step 3: Click on the search bar and look for the respective users using their Free Fire ID or IGN.

Use the search bar to add friends

Step 4: Now, press on the ‘+’ icon to send a friend request.

Press on the '+' icon

Once they accept the request, they will be added to the list of in-game friends.

How to invite in-game friends in Free Fire

Here’s how you can invite in-game friends and play alongside them.

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Invite’ option present on the top-right corner.

Step 2: Press on the '+' icon present beside the required player to send an invite.

Step 3: Once they accept the invitation, they will join the lobby.

Step 4: Select the required mode and click on the start button to commence a match in Free Fire.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)