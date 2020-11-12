How to add friends on Rocket League

Rocket League, like numerous other multiplayer titles, is undoubtedly best enjoyed with friends.

Rocket League is a team based game where people can pair up with their friends and enjoy a turbo fuelled game of car-football. Now that it has become free-to-play, chances are that there will always be new players moving into the game - all of whom would all like to add their friends.

While that is a relatively easy thing to do, many new players have difficulty manoeuvring through the menus. So here's how one can add friends to play with on Rocket League.

How to add friends in Rocket League using their Epic ID

First, players need to navigate to the home screen and then press the R2/RT button. This brings up the social profile. Players on PC need to press the button assigned to "Accelarate/Gas" to access their social profile.

Image Credits: Youtube.com/YourSixGaming

Here, players on PC would need to click the add friend button at the bottom, while players on PS4 need to click on the square button. This brings up a keyboard where players can enter the Epic ID of their friends.

Image Credits: Youtube.com/YourSixGaming

Clicking on done will send the friend request, and once they accept the request, players will be able to add their friends to the party easily.

Here's a small video which shows the entire process of adding friends.

If you have friends on your PSN/Xbox Live, you can scroll through your social tabs to find them, from where you can add them as friends in Rocket League as well.

Since the time Rocket League has gone free, the game was delisted on Steam. But those who have the game on Steam still can play it through the application. However, when it comes to adding friends with the Epic Games ID, be it PC or any other platform, the above tutorial remains the same.