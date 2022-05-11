How to ally with Sietches in Dune: Spice Wars

Developed by Shiro Games and published by Funcom, Dune: Spice Wars is a 4x real-time strategy game taking place in Frank Herbert's landmark science fiction universe of Dune. The game is currently in early access, and players can dive in and take command of one of four factions to dominate the planet of Arrakis and its precious spice reserves.

Regardless of which faction players pick in Dune: Spice Wars, they'll need all the help they can get in order to achieve victory. This not only includes cutting deals and making alliances with other factions but also dealing with the native Fremen and their Sietches. The thing is, Sietches can initiate raids against the player but can also become allies.

Here's how to ally with Fremen Sietches in Dune: Spice Wars

By supplying resources for Sietches, players can eventually broker an alliance (Image via Shiro Games)

To ally with Sietches in Dune: Spice Wars, players will need to both find a Sietch during gameplay and also strike a trade deal with them. Sietches tend to appear over time, though players can accelerate the process by performing actions such as investigating miscellaneous structures on the surface of Arrakis (crashed ornithopters, for example) or placing their agents in the Arrakis Infiltration assignment.

Making allies with a Sietch in Dune: Spice Wars

By following the steps below, players will be able to form an alliance with Sietches.

Once players have detected a Sietch, they will periodically send out raids against your settlements and those of other factions. However, by trading with the Sietch, players can begin to develop a connection with them. To begin trading with a Sietch, click the Sietch on the world map. On the bottom-left of the screen, information on the Sietch will appear. To the right of the Sietch's militia diagram, Dune: Spice Wars players will find a small button with a resource picture inside it. This button will signify what the Sietch offers the player. Since the Sietches are Fremen in nature, they'll require water resources to open up trade relations. If players have enough water to begin trading, they can click the button and begin to receive the resource the Sietch is offering for the price of a certain amount of water. Favor with the Sietch will increase over time. Once enough favor has been accrued, Dune: Spice Wars players can click on the Sietch once more. On the far right of the Sietch's information window, players should find an addition button pointing to a bonus. This button can be clicked on after enough favor has been accumulated in order to broker an alliance with the Sietch. This will not only stop any raids from being committed against your faction by the Sietch in question, but players will also receive a unique bonus.

Now that players know how to Sietches on their side in the game, they should be able to do so without any problem.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh