How Among Us changed the video game landscape

Among Us took the entire gaming community by storm, changing the way the world looks at gaming.

At a point of time, gaming was just restricted to a limited set of people globally. With the advent of competitive mobile based games though, the gaming scenario opened up to a larger set of people. Anyone and everyone sporting a smartphone is now actively into gaming, and with Among Us, the community diversified even more.

What did Among Us do to the gaming landscape?

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

Among Us, in a nutshell, is a social deduction game in which crewmates play to find out who the impostors are while the impostors have the objective of killing the entire crew. But as simple as it may sound, it involves a few more complexities.

There are different strategies that players employ to win rounds. Lying through the teeth isn't something that's unnatural in Among Us. But most importantly, Among Us gave the entire world a degree of social interaction that was lacking due to the pandemic. Since this game is available on almost all platforms, anyone and everyone who wanted to play the game could do that effortlessly.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

The mechanism that this game uses isn't very complex at all. However, having said that, it does force players to think on their feet. It also makes players ask a lot of questions. So, if not anything else, this game has definitely made people take a logical approach to gaming.

The number of streamers and YouTubers playing this game has gone up considerably. It is also probably the first time that a politician streamed a game like Among Us to forward their election campaign.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Although campaigning through games has been done before, playing Among Us on a live stream allowed people to interact directly with politicians.

To sum it all up, Among Us, all of a sudden, opened up the gaming world to a larger crowd in a very short span of time. Previously, there was a lot of stigma associated with the gaming community but with games like Among Us, that stigma has slowly but surely, started to disappear.

Although Among Us may not be considered as an educational game per se, since it does make people think a lot while playing , it is somewhat different to most games available in the market these days.