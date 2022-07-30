How to apply for Genshin Impact version 3.1 Beta test this week

Genshin Impact is once again accepting applications for the next beta test predicted to be for Version 3.1. All players need to meet a few requirements before they are eligible to apply to be in the beta test.

In addition, luck also plays a great role in the application process as the developers pick the eligible participants in a random order. This article will guide Travelers to all the rules before they qualify for participation and how to apply for the beta test version 3.1.

All requirements for eligibility in Genshin Impact 3.1 Beta Test

Official invitation from the Discord server (Image via Discord/Genshin Impact Official)

Genshin Impact players cannot fill out the forms for the beta test application if they do not meet the main three requirements. If they still apply without fulfilling their eligibility, their application will be rejected by the developers. Here are all the requirements they need to fulfill:

Travelers must be a member of the Genshin Impact Official Discord server. Being in the Tavern Discord server does not count. Players must be over the age of 18 at the time the application is submitted. Players must have a current and unexpired government issued ID such as a Passport or a Driver's License.

With regards to the first rule, Genshin Impact has two official Discord servers. The first is named Genshin Impact Official and is essentially the main server of the game. However, due to a maximum number of members and many Travelers still trying to enter the first server, the developers decided to open another server called Genshin Impact Tavern.

Players who want to apply for the beta test need to be inside the official discord server or their application will be rejected. This is because the test invitation will be given by a Paimon Bot on the official Discord server if they are selected.

Fill out the Google Form to send an application for the 3.1 Beta Test

Beta Test Recruitment Form (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Travelers have met all the three requirements above, they can continue with filling out the following Google Form. Players must pay attention to all the questions and fill out each blank space as instructed. If they accidentally put the wrong answers, there is no edit option for the form and their application will most likely be denied.

Here are all the questions that will be asked in the Google Form:

What is your Discord Tag? What is your Discord ID? What is your game UID? What is your account/HoYoLAB ID? What is your Adventure Rank level? Have you completed floor 12-3 of the abyss in the current live version of the game? What platform do you wish to play on? What region do you play in? What is your email address? What country are you from? What is your native written/spoken language? What is your full legal name?

Some of the questions ask for explicit and private answers, so Travelers need to make sure they are ready to give out their personal information.

Once all the questions have been filled with the correct answer, make sure to double check all of them and click 'Submit'. Players must note that the form will not send a copy to the sender's email once they have submitted it.

