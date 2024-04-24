How to beat Bred's Robot in Sand Land

Supreme General Bred’s Robot is an overwhelmingly powerful foe and won’t go down without a fight. This boss battle starts you off with you taking control of the melee bot out on the field, but you aren’t required to stick to it. I could see it being really great, considering it can dash infinitely, but I didn’t upgrade all of my weapons and levels on it. I played this boss battle with the tank.

One of the final challenges in Sand Land, Bred’s Robot will put you to the test. It only has a few attacks, but they can be devastating if they land. This enemy is more dangerous than previous mecha and even more so than Epi’s Mech 3.0. Its punch alone can nearly cut your tank’s HP in half. Here’s what you need to know before going into this fight.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Sand Land.

Tips for beating Bred’s Robot in Sand Land

This is one dangerous boss battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

Every single attack Bred’s Robot does in Sand Land hurts. The melee punches aren’t as bad, but getting caught in a whole combo is. The machine tends to follow combos up with ranged attacks on the ground as well, but they’re slow and can be easily evaded. It'll fire three or four projectiles at a time, so just keep moving in a circle, and they’ll all miss.

This is a great fight to have Rao and Ann’s abilities equipped. You don’t hit the boss very hard on Normal, so having extra damage and extra heals is a blessing. The main reason the punch-bot is so great in this fight is its charge punch. The bot takes a few seconds to power up and then rushes you. Every time this attack hit me, I lost nearly a quarter to half of my life bar.

The charge punch will also knock the tank around, so it takes time to recover from that move.

You don't want to get hit by this punch (Image via Bandai Namco)

At around 60% health, this boss will take to the skies and start a combo of bullets and missiles. If you have Interception System on your tank, it will deal with the missiles. Typically, you’ll have enough time between the volleys to let the system recharge, but that won’t always be the case. So stay mobile and keep firing at this boss.

This hover phase ends when it punches the ground, sending three shockwaves out at once, but it will take flight shortly again. That is when the robot starts blasting the ground with fire and flying towards you. It'll do this twice and then charge its huge red laser. The boss is stationary during this, so when it happens, attack it with everything you have.

Bred’s Robot will repeat the blasting-the-ground attack and run towards you before having to charge its red laser a few times in this Sand Land fight. It's worth noting that its blast moves might occasionally see bullet/missile volleys thrown in.

Whether on the ground or in the air, Bred's Robot is dangerous (Image via Bandai Namco)

At around 40% health, the boss drops to the ground and does one more volley before finally landing on the ground again. Then, it performs a new attack, which makes the punch bot incredible. It jumps and then smashes into the ground near you quickly. You absolutely have to start moving the moment it jumps, or you’ll likely get hammered by this powerful blow.

It's likely to use this move back-to-back, so don’t burn out all of your Nitro. Stay mobile and keep shooting until it drops. After the fight-end cutscene, get ready for a showdown with Muniel.

This title is now available from Bandai Namco and retells the story of Akira Toriyama’s hit manga. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth Sand Land review.