How to beat Epi's Mech 3.0 in Sand Land

Epi’s Mech 3.0 in Sand Land is one of the more challenging boss battles in the game. General Epi is known for his grandiosity as well as general sneakiness, and this is a fight worth coming to. The arena it takes place in is small and has lots of areas where his huge robot can jump and bombard the player from afar. He’ll also bring plenty of allies and dangerous attacks to this fight.

A challenging adversary that's not impossible to beat, Epi’s Mech 3.0 is one of the last bosses in Sand Land. If you’re having trouble with this fight, here’s what we recommend doing to make things just a bit easier.

Disclaimer: This features spoilers for Sand Land.

Tips to defeat Epi’s Mech 3.0 during The Flying Fortress Garam quest of Sand Land

Aim where the boss is going to be, not where it is (Image via Bandai Namco)

Epi’s Mech 3.0 in Sand Land has players driving through a series of small canals, or jumping onto rocky outcroppings to battle a dangerous, highly mobile boss. Several of its attacks are going to be very familiar. For example, it starts the battle with the huge spinning lasers that you saw in the Defense System boss fight. You can hide behind any of the platforms to evade them.

I recommend the tank as the best machine for this fight. I could see the Jump-bot also working since it could get you on the platforms more easily. You can, of course, swap between these, but I stuck with the tank.

This adversary uses the long-jump+smash down attack that the Bandit’s Jump-bot boss did as well. Epi’s Mech 3.0 also gives you plenty of time to get away in Sand Land as well, so just start moving around to avoid it.

All of its attacks hit hard, but after the jump, it sends a wave of air bullets that need to be avoided. They deal pretty significant damage. Moreover, if they hit the player, they act as a form of stun, locking gamers out of attacking for a few seconds. Epi’s Mech 3.0 will also run along the ground and perform a large blast attack followed by shooting a wave of bullets at you. The blast also disables your vehicle.

Epi's Mech is frustrating, but having an ally will make things smoother (Image via Bandai Namco)

One way to keep it occupied is to summon Rao to help fight in his own tank. If you take the ability that lets this character draw aggro, you can fire safely on Epi's Mech 3.0 for several seconds. Do this every time it comes off cooldown for safer bombardments.

The boss has a few different patterns to the giant laser it uses at the beginning, but you’ve seen them all before in previous fights. Epi’s Mech 3.0 can also summon four Jump-bots at a time. These can be taken out easily, as they’re just level 21. Don’t let them linger too long, as they do aggressively attack.

You really have to stay on the move in this fight and line up your shots the best you can against this boss. Its attacks hit quite hard, and the adversary has a few of them that disable you and prevent you from performing attacks.

Somehow, Epi still has loyal troops to command (Image via Bandai Namco)

Epi's Mech 3.0 never really stays in one place, though. It’s constantly jumping. One thing I noticed towards the 75% health mark is it'll do four or so jumps, and each time it lands, it does a different red laser attack. These are incredibly damaging, but they aren’t too hard to avoid.

The tank has a small size, and there are lots of times when its lasers will just completely miss you. Epi will summon more allies in the final moments of the battle.

Epi’s Mech 3.0 just keeps jumping, shooting lasers, and firing volleys of the same attacks at you in this Sand Land fight. Other than that, the mech doesn’t have any extra or noteworthy attacks.

Take it out with steady shots, and it'll eventually flee but not without leaving behind a powerful Neutron Cannon part for you to equip.

