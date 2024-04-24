How to beat the final boss of Sand Land

The final boss of Sand Land is predictably, Muniel, the angel. He’s dogged Beelzebub’s steps throughout the latter half of the game, and players have battled him several times before. He has a stronger second-phase form this time, but nothing a skilled demon and tank commander cannot handle. The climatic battle aboard the Flying Fortress Garam is one worthy of Akira Toriyama’s final written work.

This section of the game is based on the second section of the anime, which appears to be the final story written by the late mangaka. This makes the final battle even more emotional, so here’s how to best defeat Sand Land’s final boss - Muniel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the final moments of Sand Land.

Tips to defeat Muniel the final boss of Sand Land

1) Phase 1 of Muniel

This fight is going to feel familiar (Image via Bandai Namco)

Honestly, phase 1 of the final boss fight in Sand Land is just how you’ve fought him before. Rush him down and pummel him with Rush and your basic combo, and he’ll go down easily. He’s not much stronger here than he was in the Underground Vault. This part of the fight is easy, and he won’t drop with much of a struggle. All you have to worry about is his occasional blast of golden energy.

However, after you wear down his HP, in his frustration, the final boss of Sand Land will break the windows around him and draw in all of the Aquanium powering the Flying Fortress Garam. This turns him into a giant, hulking Angel, and now, it’s time to hop in a vehicle and take this fight seriously.

2) Phase 2: Bigger Muniel

This boss is thankfully very slow (Image via Bandai Namco)

The final form of the final boss in Sand Land is massive. This is a vehicle fight, and I prefer a tank for it. If I had the hover tank, I would have used that instead, but it requires fighting a level 30 bounty to get the final part. So, the tank is at play in this fight.

Muniel has a few noteworthy attacks in this form. Most of them are quite slow, thus, the tank can easily go around them. The first is a slow, charged punch where the final boss makes a Aquanium explosion on the ground.

Be rest assured he’s going to dash across the screen when he crosses his arms and then do a follow-up combo hit. This can hit pretty hard if you’re caught in it, so save your Nitro to avoid this hit from Sand Land’s final boss.

Thankfully, this boss is incredibly slow and has a massive hitbox. You’re more or less free to attack it the entire time. I recommend having the Rao summon and Ann’s healing abilities on your bar in case you need extra DPS or a quick heal in a pinch.

Muniel channeling his inner Terry Bogard (Image via Bandai Namco)

The final boss of Sand Land also has a three-hit combo: a punch, a kick, and another punch. These are easily evaded. I found that repeated blasts from my tank were making Muniel flinch, likely due to hitting him before an attack could go out. I landed a blow before one of his hits with perfect timing, which would make the boss fall over.

While he’s down, unload everything you have. You’ll get plenty of chances to stun the boss in this fashion. It happened quite a few times throughout my time in the game. Another attack he’ll use is to throw a punch, which sends a shockwave along the ground, a few times in succession.

These blasts can hurt if you aren't prepared (Image via Bandai Namco)

Around the 75% or so health mark, he’ll begin charging up a massive laser, which fires off in two directions, resulting in him becoming temporarily fat and bloated with power. While in this form, he’ll chase you with laser beam attacks. He can do this while standing and will jump into the sky for a follow-up barrage.

If you time your shot right while he’s jumping into the air, the final boss of Sand Land will be stunned and fall to the ground, giving you another window to attack unimpeded. Occasionally, while in Fat Muniel form, he’ll smash down onto the ground, sending pillars of Aquanium energy out. Just find a space to sit idle and wait for them to finish.

Closer to 50% HP, he’ll go back to Muscular Muniel. When closer to 40% HP, in the fight I participated in, he reverted to Fat Muniel and became Musuclar Muniel again around the 30% mark. Avoid his attacks as usual and enjoy the final cutscene after defeating him.

Sand Land is an action RPG based on the original manga of the same name and the second season of the anime, which is likely the final story written by Akira Toriyama. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.