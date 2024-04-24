How to beat the Jokers Boss in Sand Land

The Jokers Boss is one of the many bounties found in Sand Land. Nearly every bounty provides something useful, and in this case, it’s the power to build a hovertank. You’ll have to defeat this boss at least twice to get different rewards, and if you’re lucky, it will drop some parts to make the process faster. This adversary is a bit out of the way, so players may not realize how to get to him without some exploring.

Whether you simply want the bounty or the terrain-ignoring hovertank, we’ll show you where to find the Jokers Boss’s lair in Sand Land and what you need to know to fight it efficiently.

Where to find the Jokers Boss in Sand Land

Just take this easy to follow path (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Jokers Boss in Sand Land is hidden in a set of ruins in the Demon Village's vicinity. The above map shows the location of its base, as well as the location you need to head to in order to reach this spot on the map.

This section of the map is cordoned off by a massive canyon, which is replaced by a river later in the story. So you’ll want to ride along the edge of this area until you find the bridge across, which has also been circled.

Along the way, you’ll also find a radio tower to repair. Thankfully, you can find a fast-travel location here. This is handy because you will need to fight the Joker Boss at least twice in Sand Land.

The boss’s lair is surprisingly short. You’ll have to fight your way through a few of his goons, and if you explore the area thoroughly enough, you can unlock some Ancient Coins. At the end of the short ruins, you’ll find the Jokers Boss.

Defeating the Jokers Boss in Sand Land

The Ring Beam hurts, but it's avoidable (Image via Bandai Namco)

You can fight the Jokers Boss three times in Sand Land. Each time, the battle gets a bit harder since its level increases from 21 to 23 and, eventually, 30. At the time of writing, I’ve only completed the first two encounters. This is one of the fights where it doesn’t matter if you can level-grind Beelzebub because it’s a tank fight. The boss has reinforcements too, a few battle bots and hovercars, but these are easily dealt with.

This entity uses a hovertank, so it completely ignores the terrain. Its most powerful attack is the Ring Beam, which it has a chance to drop. It’s a ring that expands to a gigantic degree. If this attack hits, it does a lot of damage.

That said, you can tank it if your vehicle is at a high enough level. You’ll get a hint that the attack is coming in the form of a crackling energy that forms around the adversary, giving you time to vehicle swap.

If you’re using the Jump-bot, just leap over it. I fought this adversary in a tank, so I just used Ann’s repair ability and items. The Jokers Boss hovertank also fires directional laser beams along the ground.

After the Ring Beam, it will fly into the air and fire shots at you from a distance. Just keep pelting it with attacks — it doesn’t have anything else especially tricky.

This is an Action RPG from Bandai Namco that features the story of the same name by mangaka Akira Toriyama. You can learn more about this game in our in-depth Sand Land review.

