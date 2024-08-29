How to beat the Kraken boss in Visions of Mana

While aboard The Primm, Visions of Mana players will encounter the mighty Kraken boss. What JRPG boat ride would be complete without a gigantic sea creature trying to stop the party from achieving their goals? At least you don’t have to fight this battle alone. Val, Careena, and Morley will all team up to tackle this challenging sea beast. However, you don’t have to go in without all the proper information.

Like the Mantis Ant and other future bosses in Visions of Mana, the Kraken has strengths to avoid and weaknesses to exploit. If you’re struggling with the Kraken boss, we’re here to help you overcome it, and get the journey back underway.

Tips to easily beat the Kraken in Visions of Mana

The strengths and weaknesses of the Kraken boss (Image via Square Enix)

Kraken in Visions of Mana is a level 10 aquatic boss, which you will encounter while journeying on The Primm to another continent. The Kraken is Weak to Fire Magic, and Immune to Water Magic. Although you don’t have access to Salamando Magic just yet, Val has access to the Flame Sabre spell, which you should use liberally on all three party members.

While it doesn’t matter which classes you’re using at this point, I used Rune Fencer on Val, Moon Charterer on Careena, and the default class with Morley (Ranger). At first, we tried Thunder Sabre, but technically, that’s wind magic, so it doesn’t really cover this boss’s weakness. That’s when we learned Fire magic is the trick.

Kraken’s weak point is his tentacles, specifically the yellow crystals at the end of each one. Instead of focusing on the head, fight the tentacles. This slows the fight down a bit, but it allows you to deal more damage overall. Make sure to cast Flame Sabre on everyone, and keep some Fairy Acorns in your item ring, so you can keep Val’s MP up.

Flame Sabre makes quick work of this fishy foe (Image via Square Enix)

Kraken’s primary attacks are big AOE strikes with his tentacles. Thankfully, you see a warning beforehand, so they’re easy to avoid. The tentacle will remain on the ground for a few moments, so take that time to strike as hard as you can.

Visions of Mana’s Kraken can also use blasts of air and water to push you back, so keep using dash to stay close to the boss and attack it. It won’t do this for very long, though. It can also spit a series of large water bubbles that slowly move down the screen, so just dodge out of the way of these.

Around 60-70%, Kraken will also start spitting up gross AOE blobs of ink. If you touch one, it obfuscates part of your vision and deals a little bit of damage. It will continue to swipe with its tentacles during this, so stay vigilant. One great strategy is to use the Luna Globe when a tentacle lands on the ship deck. That way it’s slowed down, allowing you to hit it far more than normal.

The boss can summon friends, but they aren't too tough (Image via Square Enix)

At 50%, the Kraken in Visions of Mana will pick up the ship and dip part of it into the water. This brings some relatively weak adds for you to defeat. Pick these off, and resume your fight as normal. Kraken will likely do this at least one more time during the fight, so keep an eye out. These level 10 Tezla’s are annoying, but nothing you can’t handle.

During the second summoning of Tezla’s, I used the Class Strike to AOE everything down and get the boss to 10%. Just wrap the boss up with a few more attacks, to receive your reward. You will receive 900 Lucre, 4950 EXP, and an item to increase Val’s Elemental Plot (Soul Guard’s Tonic). With the boss out of the way, proceed forward onto the high seas, and to your next objective.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29, 2024, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

