How to beat Spades Boss in Sand Land

The Spades Boss is one of several gang leaders in Sand Land. He’s attached to the game’s Bounty Hunter system, where Beelzebub can defeat villains scattered across the map for various useful rewards. This is one of the fights you might encounter more than once in the game, and success will ultimately reward you with a new vehicle: The Dirt Buggy.

However, like the Joker Boss in Sand Land, the Spades Boss is very much off the beaten path. If you’re playing through the main story quests as normal, you will never find yourself in this area for any important missions. If you want to locate and best this enemy, look no further.

Where to find Spades Boss in Sand Land

Here's where to start and wind up for this boss (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Spades Boss in Sand Land is located in the red circle on the map above. Below, you can see two purple circles. These are locations where you can begin the trek to this boss. Start at Hidden Cliff Village or the Water Supply near the Oosha Ruins, and travel northwest.

Head through the South Lidr checkpoint and keep driving until you find a large mountain beyond Melty Village Ruins. You’ll find a hole in the wall near the Water Supply where you can drive up a ramp or two to get through.

On the other side, it’s just a short drive to the Spades Race, which has the Spades Boss in Sand Land. You can fight this boss three times, and each time he gets stronger: Level 20, Level 23, and Level 30.

Tips to defeat Spades Boss in Sand Land

This is a highly mobile fight - shoot where he's going to be, or wait for him to charge at you (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Spades Boss is one of the more frustrating bounties, depending on how you play Sand Land. As a tank player, it was hard to deal with the cars and bikes driving this boss around. My solution wound up being swapping for the Melee Bot and punching them. Then, I swapped to the tank to deal with the boss. The machine gun on the tank is more than enough for the foot soldiers and their bazookas.

The Spades Boss himself has a pair of noteworthy attacks. He can fire a slow-moving rocket chasing you as best as possible. This is easily avoided or shot at. He will start to glow and rush at you in the form of another attack. Use your strongest shots when he's rushing at you or slows down for any reason.

Do your best to conserve nitro to evade this powerful attack. It’s also recommended to deal with as many of his goons as possible to avoid all the extra incoming damage. Success with this enemy will grant you the Dirt Buggy frame once you beat the Level 23 version.

Sand Land brings the action and comedy of Akira Toriyama’s classic manga to life on modern platforms. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

