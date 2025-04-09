How to become a Firefighter in Inzoi

By Kavya Neeraj
Modified Apr 09, 2025 12:50 GMT
Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

The realistic life-simulator Inzoi offers several career options. These career choices can be classified into two groups, namely Active careers and Rabbit careers. Active careers allow you to take complete charge of your Zoi in the game and look at all the things that they do while being at work. Rabbit careers require your Zois to work indoors, and you cannot look at the interior or control them. It also allows little interaction.

These career options can also be divided into part-time and full-time based on various factors. Firefighter as a Career Choice falls under the category of Active Careers. This guide will help you in learning how to become a Firefighter in Inzoi.

Everything that you need to know about a career as a Firefighter in Inzoi

Choosing Firefighter as a Career (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || YouTube/@creationdev)

To choose the career of a Firefighter in Inzoi, you will have to play as a family that lives in Dowon City. Since Dowon is the only city in the game's current version to have a Fire Station.

When you have successfully traveled to Dowon City, you have to open the Careers App on your smartphone and apply for the job of a Firefighter.

After applying for the position, your Zoi will have to go to the station on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. However, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday will be completely free. During this time, your Zoi can do anything, such as:

  • Spend time with their family and friends
  • Pursue their hobbies
  • Take time to pursue any other goal
How to be promoted as a Fire Fighter in Inzoi

Since this is an active career, it means that you have direct control over your Zoi while they are at work and check what they are up to at the Fire station. It has 5 positions for your Zoi to get promoted after becoming a Firefighter, which are listed below:

PositionLocationHoursSalary
Trainee FighterDowon Fire Station9 am to 6 pm
(8 am travel time)		297/day
LieutenantDowon Fire Station9 am to 6 pm
(8 am travel time)		594/day
CaptainDowon Fire Station 9 am to 6 pm
(8 am travel time)		693/day
Battalion ChiefDowon Fire Station 9 am to 6 pm
(8 am travel time)		1,197/day
Assistant ChiefDowon Fire Station 9 am to 6 pm
(8 am travel time)		1395/day
Zois will also be given many tasks to complete after becoming a Firefighter to maintain their ranking. The first task that your Zoi will be getting will be to change into a uniform, which can be done by going to the locker room and then clicking on the Uniform Cabinets. After changing into the uniform, you will receive a list of tasks to complete:

Task How to complete
Do Administrative TasksGo to the computer located in the office and tap on "Do administrative tasks".
Read Status BoardGo to the computer located in the office and tap on "Read Status Board".
Update Work LogGo to the computer located in the office and tap on "Update to work".
Respond to requestsGo to the computer located in the office and tap on "Respond to requests".
Work out in the gymGo to the computer located in the office and tap on "Work out in the gym".
Hold a meetingGo to the computer located in the office and tap on "Hold a meeting".
Most of these tasks will have a time limit, for instance, 45 minutes for "Do administrative work," which is why you will have to manage your Zoi's time accordingly to complete all tasks. Managing your Zoi's time will also consider fulfilling their needs timely.

In order to track your progress, you will need to complete all the tasks timely, effectively, and efficiently to keep earning promotions in this career, and you will receive when you make progress via your smartphone.

About the author
Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj

Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.

In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
