How to boost FPS on low-end machines for Cyberpunk 2077 (Upto 30 FPS)

Cyberpunk 2077 is a difficult game for most systems to handle. It pushes most new systems to their limits. It's not difficult to imagine what it'll do to older systems.

Boosting the FPS on Cyberpunk 2077

To make things easier for gamers, CodeZ1LLa has released a tool which apparently boosts the FPS of the game, especially on weaker systems.

Let me introduce you EZ Optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 by CodeZ1LLa!

Boosts the performance up to 30 FPS, allowing you to play the game even on a low-end PC with a decent graphics quality!

Watch the guide and download it here: https://t.co/lirmuqE32S#Cyberpunk2077 @CyberpunkGame — Yuri Bubliy (@1usmus) December 26, 2020

This tool functions by tweaking a few developer settings, which aren't visible to the user. Although this tool has shown promise for the coder himself, EZ optimizer requires more testing before it can be safely concluded that the tool boosts FPS for Cyberpunk 2077.

EZ optimizer for Cyberpunk 2077 comes with three modes: the max boost, balanced and default mode. It's pretty easy to use this tool. Here's how the game looks with the three different modes enabled.

Under the default mode, the game offers a frame rate of around 45 FPS (Image via YouTube: EZ PC TECH)

The balanced mode increases the FPS significantly to 60FPS (Image via YouTube: EZ PC TECH)

The max boost mode can push the FPS to above 75 and offers smoother gameplay (Image via YouTube: EZ PC TECH)

Other than these three modes, there happens to be another mode called the disable async compute mode, which is only applicable for the older GTX cards. This mode won't work on the newer RTX cards.

For those concerned about EZ optimizer's safety, the developer included a virus report, indicating that the software was safe.

Since some of you asked why it triggers some engines on virustotal, reminding you that it edits some game's files so ANTI-CHEAT systems as APEX Legends(why it's even there?) detect it & freak out. All trusted AV engines such as Kaspersky, Avast, DrWeb, etc. have no issues with it — CodeZ1LLa ➐ (@CodeZ1LLa) December 26, 2020

This software does trigger a few anti cheat systems because it messes around with the game's memory files. However, prominent antiviruses have not reported any issues with this software.

EZ optimizer is a wonderful option for those who don't have the funds to upgrade to a newer system to play Cyberpunk 2077.