How to break the ring in WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 puts a lot of emphasis on recreating famous moments in WWE history. In fact, the showcase mode is all about the history of WrestleMania and, specifically, recreating "WrestleMania moments."

While the event we're looking to recreate today hasn't happened during the Show of Shows, it's nonetheless iconic. WWE has recreated the moment on more than one occasion. It originally took place on an episode of WWE SmackDown, aired on June 12, 2003, during the Brock Lesnar/Big Show match.

Breaking the ring in WWE 2K24

Now the question is "How do I do that?" While we're not sure how you'd accomplish this in real life - although being either Brock Lesnar or The Big Show would be a good start - we can help you make it happen in WWE 2K24.

To begin with, the opponent you're taking on needs to be in the Super Heavyweight class. In WWE 2K24, that includes stars like Andre the Giant, Omos, Yokozuna, or Rey Mysterio (that last one was just to see if you were paying attention.) The wrestler you're controlling needs to be at least a heavyweight. Fortunately, both WWE and the title itself has no dearth of these performers.

You will also need to ensure that the wrestler you're controlling has a Superplex in their moves list, since that's the move you'll need in order to activate the event.

As you play through the bout, keep your eye on your opponent's damage meter. Focus your attacks on their head and/or body, as you'll want to eventually make that specific area on their meter red. Technically, you can pull this off if the meter is in the orange or yellow, but it won't always happen. It will, however, if it's in the red. So do that.

Get that opponent into one of the ring corners, be it via an Irish Whip or just grabbing them and dragging them over there. Press Up on the right joystick on your controller, which will cause the soon-to-be victim of a ring breaking Superplex to have a seat on the top turnbuckle.

Now, hit A or B on Xbox/Circle or X on PS5 (or whatever corresponds with these on whatever you're using on your PC) to activate the Superplex. If you've inflicted enough damage to your opponent, the ring should buckle and break under the power of your awesome move.

As far as we can tell and as of this writing, there is no WWE 2K24 Trophy/Achievement to be earned by doing this. Even without one, though, it's still oh-so satisfying. Happy Superplexing!