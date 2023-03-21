How to break the wrestling ring in WWE 2K23?

One of the best things about WWE 2K23 is bringing classic wrestling moments to life - like breaking the wrestling ring with one huge move! It rarely happens in WWE, but occasionally, a pair of powerhouses get in the ring, and with one massive Superplex, the ring is destroyed.

Unfortunately, only certain superstars can make this incredible trick happen. If you want to defeat the strongest enemies without doing a lot of work, break the ring beneath them and knock them out. If you want to emulate this in your WWE 2K23 matches, here’s how to do it.

What does it take to break the wrestling ring in WWE 2K23?

As said before, only certain WWE Superstars can break the entire ring - only the Super Heavyweights. To do so in WWE 2K23, you need to be controlling a Super Heavyweight and wrestle a Heavyweight.

Requirements for ring breaking

Super Heavyweight vs. Heavyweight

Have the “Superplex” move in the “Top Rope Stunned” section of the novelist

Be in the ring

Wear down your opponent’s stamina into a red bar

Get the opponent into a corner

Suplerplex opponent

Unfortunately, this won’t work in a match with two Heavyweights or a Cruiserweight. In all instances of this trick, the opponent has had at least one body part in the yellow (damaged). After damaging your opponent a bit, it’s time to deliver the Superplex.

In your WWE 2K23 match, you’ll also want to get their stamina into the red, which will reduce the chance of being countered. The next step to breaking the wrestling ring is to get your opponent in the corner. The easiest way is to Irish Whip them into the corner.

Run to the corner, hit up on the Right stick, and you’ll hoist your opponent onto the top rope. Hold either Circle or B on your controller, and the Superplex will come into action. Don’t worry as most Super Heavyweights in the game will have this move set by default.

Super Heavyweights like Omos, Brock Lesnar, Diesel, Yokozuna, and more can break the wrestling ring in WWE 2K23. You can also do this on your customized characters as well. One of the neat things about this is that it will automatically KO your opponent. As long as you can win via knockout, this will end the match for you.

If you’re having an especially hard time in a match as a Super Heavyweight, this could be a solid way to end it early - though it won’t leave the fans happy if it is triggered too early into a match. That said, it is incredibly simple to break the wrestling ring in WWE 2K23.

It’s also an incredibly cool visual. It’s something that rarely happens in the WWE, but you can recreate it here with some of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

Poll : 0 votes