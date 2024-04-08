How to build a deck that excels in both offense and defense in Clash Royale

Creating a deck that is strong in all areas is essential to winning arena bouts in Clash Royale. The main tactics and card choices covered in this guide are designed to provide players with a flexible and well-rounded gaming experience.

Through strategic selection of adaptable cards, elixir cost management, and the utilization of compatible combos, players can increase their chances of winning and adjust to a range of opponents and circumstances.

Strategies to build a deck that excels in both offense and defense in Clash Royale

1) Versatile card selection in Clash Royale

Cards (Image via Supercell)

You must choose cards in Clash Royale with various uses if you want to construct a deck that is strong on offense and defense. Add cards that can successfully defend your towers from attack as well as attack opponent towers. Versatile cards are those that can adjust to varied circumstances and add value in a range of settings. These selections include, for instance:

Miner : The Miner can be used defensively to target support troops or divert hostile units in addition to being excellent at dealing chip damage to opponent towers.

: The Miner can be used defensively to target support troops or divert hostile units in addition to being excellent at dealing chip damage to opponent towers. Mega Minion : When utilized offensively, this flying troop deals respectable damage to enemy towers while maintaining strong defensive capabilities against air and ground forces.

: When utilized offensively, this flying troop deals respectable damage to enemy towers while maintaining strong defensive capabilities against air and ground forces. Mega Knight : Due to its large health and area damage, this strong offensive card can also be used defensively to thwart opponent pushes.

: Due to its large health and area damage, this strong offensive card can also be used defensively to thwart opponent pushes. Tornado : Although Tornado is primarily a defensive spell, it can be used in conjunction with other cards to effectively block opposing attacks or produce devastating offensive drives.

: Although Tornado is primarily a defensive spell, it can be used in conjunction with other cards to effectively block opposing attacks or produce devastating offensive drives. Electro Wizard: This adaptable troop is excellent for both offense and defense because it slows down opposing troops in addition to dealing damage to ground and air forces.

2) Balanced elixir cost

Elixir (Image via Supercell)

To ensure you have adequate resources to both stage successful offensives and repel opponent pushes, maintain a balanced elixir cost in Clash Royale. Try to build a deck that has an average elixir cost of 3.5 to 4.0 so you can cycle through your cards quickly and counter-maneuver your opponent's movements.

Refrain from adding an excessive number of expensive cards, as this may expose you to elixir shortages. Furthermore, a combination of low-cost cycle cards and more demanding win conditions will provide you flexibility in the game, enabling you to exert pressure when necessary or repel unrelenting onslaught.

3) Synergistic card combinations

Card combination (Image via Supercell)

To build compatibility in your deck in Clash Royale, pair cards that are effective offensive and defensive complements to one another. By pairing cards with complementary powers, you can make it harder for your opponents to counter your strategies and boost the impact of your cards. For example:

Tank and support troop combo : Combine a powerful attacking force like the Giant or Golem with defensive troops like the Baby Dragon or Musketeer to create a force that can fend off opposing advances as well.

: Combine a powerful attacking force like the Giant or Golem with defensive troops like the Baby Dragon or Musketeer to create a force that can fend off opposing advances as well. Splash damage and crowd control : To effectively clear waves of opposing troops, use cards like Valkyrie or Fireball in conjunction with Tornado, whether you're pushing toward your opponent's towers or defending your own.

: To effectively clear waves of opposing troops, use cards like Valkyrie or Fireball in conjunction with Tornado, whether you're pushing toward your opponent's towers or defending your own. Bait and punish tactics: Use your win condition cards to punish your opponent for their exhausted elixir by deploying a potent offensive drive that eliminates their counters with cards such as Goblin Barrel or Skeleton Army.

Check out more articles about Clash Royale:

Grand challenge guide || How to use support cards