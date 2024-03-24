How to build a deck with a strong air defense in Clash Royale

The key to winning on the battlefield in Clash Royale is becoming an expert in deck building. Constructing a deck with robust air defense is a key strategy, among many such factors. Since flying units are so dangerous, preventing aerial attacks requires players to execute a multifaceted strategy.

This article explores the fundamental components needed to build a powerful deck designed to ward off flying opponents, guaranteeing command and superiority in every encounter.

Strategies to build a deck with a strong air defense in Clash Royale

1) Incorporate dedicated air defense cards

Mega Minion (Image via Supercell)

Create a strong air defense in Clash Royale by adding cards that are intended to attack flying units. These cards are necessary to dominate the battlefield and deal with aerial threats effectively. A few important air defense cards to keep in mind are:

Inferno Tower: The Inferno Tower is a common fixture in many decks and is quite effective against flying units with high hitpoints, such as Lava Hound and Balloon. Tanks are particularly vulnerable to its strong damage, which ramps up swiftly.

Mega Minion: This adaptable aerial unit can support ground operations and counter air units efficiently, all while dealing good damage. Any air defense plan would benefit from its inclusion, especially due to its comparatively low elixir cost.

Baby Dragon: With its splash damage, the Baby Dragon not only defends against air attacks but also functions as a flexible support trooper. Its ability to target both air and ground forces makes the Baby Dragon a vital tool for managing the battlefield and assisting counter-pushes.

2) Include ground-to-air splash damage

Wizard (Image via Supercell)

Your deck in Clash Royale becomes much more versatile when you combine your dedicated air defense cards with ground-to-air splash damage troops. This lets you deal with both ground-based and swarming flying troop attacks. Consider using cards like these:

Wizard: The Wizard can take on both air and ground swarms with ease because of its area splash damage and respectable hit point total. This card can be carefully positioned to support against ground pushes or even clear out enemy minions and Minion Horde.

Executioner: The Executioner's long-range splash damage makes it a great choice for clearing out groups of flying troops and supporting ground forces. It is a strong defensive option because of its ability to hit several targets with one boomerang attack.

3) Include supportive spells and buildings

Official Clash Royale poster (Image via Supercell)

Add buildings and supporting spells to your air defense to help you effectively dominate the battlefield and reduce aerial threats.

Tornado: Using the Tornado spell to gather and drag enemy troops in Clash Royale will enable your air defense forces to target them more successfully. Additionally, the spell can block enemy advances and buy your defenses more time to neutralize threats.

Tesla: Although the Tesla is primarily a defensive construct against ground troops, it can also be a useful complement to your air defense plan. It can target air units when it is hidden and provide steady damage output by surprising opponents.

Check out more articles about this game:

Grand challenge guide || How to use support cards