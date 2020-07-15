How to buy UC in PUBG Mobile in 2020

UC or Unknown Cash is the in-game currency in the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. This currency is used to buy various skins, emotes, costumes, royale pass' etc.

In this article, we will discuss how you can purchase UC in PUBG Mobile.

How to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile

There are primarily two ways in which players can buy UC in PUBG Mobile.

#1 In-game purchase (via Google Play Store)

Players can buy UC in-game via the Play Store, which is the default method to do so. They have to spend INR 79 to get 60 UC, INR 249 for 190 UC, including ten bonus UC, and so on. Players can pay via Google Play balance, Credit/Debit card and Netbanking among other options.

#2 Midasbuy

Players can also purchase UC via Midasbuy, which is relatively cheaper than doing so in-game. They offer various payment methods, with each providing a different bonus. In an on-going offer, players can get up to 55% bonus, or extra UC, while making a payment via Credit Card.

The following payment methods are available to buy UC via Midasbuy:

#1 Credit Card: Players will get up to 55% extra UC on purchase via Credit Card, but that is only on purchase of higher amounts of UC.

#2 Coda-PayTM: Here are the prices for purchasing UC when paying via Coda-PayTM: 40 INR for 30 UC, 79 INR for 75 UC, 249 INR for 220 UC, and so forth.

#3 UPI

#4 NetBanking

#5 PayTM

#6 Razer Gold

The cost of UC, and the amount of additional UC offered to the player while paying using UPI, Net banking, PayTM and Razer Gold is the same as Coda-PayTM.

#7 Razer Gold Pin: The UC prices are as follows: 50 INR for 40 UC, 100 INR for 83 UC, and so forth.