How to buy UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the most popular alternative versions of the PUBG Mobile global version. The game is published by South Korea's PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of the Krafton Game Union. As the name suggests, it is a special edition of the game available only in two countries – Korea and Japan.

Players outside the region can, however, still download and play the game by downloading the APK and OBB files of the same. Moreover, the Korean and global version of the game also share the same servers.

If you do not know, PUBG Mobile Korean version is primarily known for its wide variety of costumes and rare skins.

You may have noticed that the PUBG Mobile Season 15 update has gone live in the Korean version and the latest Royale Pass is now available for purchase under the RP section. In order to buy it, players will need PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Currency).

PUBG Mobile Korean version: How to buy UC in the game

Here are a few points to note before you begin the process:

Your Google Play account must be set to the Korea region. Otherwise, you can't complete the payment.

International debit or credit cards are only valid to recharge your Google Play wallet.

International payments should be enabled on your debit or credit card.

Follow the steps below to buy UC in PUBG Mobile Korean version:

#1 Open PUBG Mobile KR version and log in to your account.

#2 Click on the UC icon located on the right side of the screen.

#3 Choose the desired UC amount and complete the payment via card. (Txn. charges may apply)

#4 Wait for a few seconds until the transaction completes.

#5 Once the payment is done, you can purchase the new Royale Pass under the RP section.

UC store in PUBG Mobile KR version

Note: The above steps are only recommended for players in the region of availability. Please do it at your own risk if you live outside the region.

