How to catch Blue Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of collectibles for the players to gather, that can be used to craft items or sold to earn Star Coins. While there are plenty of these available in the base game, the Storybook Vale DLC adds even more in the form of Snippets. There are a total of 13 Snippets added to the game, out of which five are Birds, four are Demons, and four are Frogs.

Catching the Blue Demon Snippet can be difficult because of its ability to escape the player's clutches due to its speed. This article will cover everything you need to know about catching the Blue Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Acquire Royal Net in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Royal Net in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Bek)

The "Welcome to the Storybook" quest will begin once you gain access to Storybook Vale, where you will meet Merida. She will be surrounded by ink blobs that you need to clear to converse with her, after which she will introduce you to the Lorekeeper. This new character will ask you to retrieve the Royal Net.

Trending

First, check the corners for a bag containing a potion and dishes. You can use these to upgrade your Royal Pickaxe and destroy the nearby rocks. This will clear the path, allowing you to interact with a lever to turn the puzzle on the floor. Then, you need to walk over to the second lever and interact with it thrice to solve the puzzle. This will reward you with the Royal Net, which can be used to catch the Blue Demon Snippet.

Catch the Blue Demon Snippet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Purple trail of the Snippet (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Angela1nce)

Demon Snippets are the hardest to catch, meaning the Blue Demon Snippet will require a bit more effort compared to others. This collectible will be stationary at first, tricking you into believing that you can just approach and catch it. However, every time you come close, it will immediately fly away from you in a direction you can't predict, leaving a purple trail behind.

If you manage to track the trail to its hiding spot, you can catch it easily using your Royal Net. However, if you are struggling to catch the Snippet, it is recommended to craft a trap at the Crafting Station that can be used to lure or slow them down.

You can find the Blue Demon Snippet in The Fallen Fortress and The Fiery Plains and sell it for 20 Star Coins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.