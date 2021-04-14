How and where to catch live Dota 2 action during the second DPC season

The first Dota 2 major of the season, the Singapore Major has just concluded, and to much surprise, the winners were Invictus Gaming (IG) from the Chinese Dota 2 region.

The first week of #NADPC Season 2 is upon us! 👏



Things get started TOMORROW at 3PM PDT with @TeamDogChamp vs. @feltdota2.



Don't miss out on the BEST of NA Dota 👀



📺 https://t.co/uZoYHekikT pic.twitter.com/tCrHw6RHJj — NA DPC League (@NADPCLeague) April 11, 2021

DPC season 1 wasn't without its surprises when we saw a mid Omniknight, and a 5 core line-up from OG, Artour "Arteezy" Babaev being the farming simulator he likes being, and the Chinese teams perfecting the carry IO which OG.ana had first shown.

Where to watch Dota 2 live DPC Season 2

Dota 2's Majors are generally streamed on both YouTube and Twitch, but since DPC is not an official tournament, but a qualifier, it is generally streamed on twitch. An enthusiast can watch it in game if they want to, in the watch section of the main menu as well.

If watched on twitch, the experience is more of an audience, where the Dota 2 casters show the most impotant part of the map, where fights are taking place, or where-ever some beautiful plays are being initiated by any team.

However, if watched in the in-game Dota-TV, it provides a more unfiltered experience of the game, where the viewer is free to watch the game of Dota 2 from the perspective of any particular player. It also acts as a great learning experience for the players who want to learn from the professionals.

Dota 2 in TwitchTV

On TwitchTV, viewers can watch it in a 10 second to 2 minute delay. On TwitchTV, apart from the official Dream League channel, one can also watch the game in the channels of different Dota 2 professionals, for example BananaSlammaJamma, or Admiral Bulldog for a more in-depth, and meme-ey analysis of the game of Dota 2.

It is extremely important for viewers to know that these channels, including the one mentioned above, do not stream each and every match, and it's dependant on their mood. They might even stop streaming midway and start streaming a match of their own if they wish to.

Readers can find a previous stream of the official DPC channel attached below.

DOTA 2 in-game DotaTV

In the main menu, you will find an option that says watch

The topmost bar of the main menu

After selecting it, you will be redirected to DotaTV, where you can watch the most widely watched game at that particular point in time.

Enthusiasts can watch in-game for a more personalized view