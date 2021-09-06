How to catch the Vendetta fish in Fortnite Season 7

The Vendetta Flopper fish has been in Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 4 introduced fishing to the Battle Royale.

It is a Legendary Fish that only takes one second to use while healing 40 HP. Fortnite players can also stack up to three at a time in their inventory. That all makes the fish quite valuable for its rarity.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, catching the Vendetta Flopper can help in the normal Battle Royale mode or be caught to complete a task in the Island Games Quests.

Fortnite Season 7: How to catch a Vendetta Flopper

Battle Royale

The reveal image for the Vendetta Flopper (Image via Epic Games)

In the Battle Royale mode, Vendetta Floppers are typically caught in Fishing Holes. They can also be caught in calm waters, with a 1% catch rate in any body of water.

The maximum size a Vendetta Flopper fish can be in Fortnite is 60cm, with the minimum size being 30cm. As of now, the Vendetta Flopper is actually vaulted in the normal BR mode, but may come back at a later time.

Wildlands Survival

A player fishing in Fortnite Wildlands Survival (Image via Epic Games)

One of the Island Games Quests takes Fortnite players to the Wildlands Survival Creative Mode island. A challenge on this island is to catch 10 Zero Point fish or Vendetta Flopper fish.

This isn't an easy task, but will reward a whopping 30K XP once it has been completed. If you want to cut down on the amount of time it takes to catch one during this Season 7 XP-filled event, get a fishing rod.

They made it way easier to fish in Wildlands Survival



Your hook just has to touch the water and you get a Vendetta Flopper pic.twitter.com/nHU5f61Nvv — Cubic Cosmos (@CubicCosmos) September 4, 2021

Fishing rods are sometimes left behind by other players, but you can get one guaranteed from a vending machine. They are at every fishing spot and cost just 5 coins.

A total of 40 fish will need to be caught in Fortnite Wildlands Survival to rank up to level 3. Level 1 and 2 both need 20 caught from their respective bodies of water for those level fish.

Ok for everyone that struggles and dont know why the quest ": catch vendetta flopper or zero point flopper doesnt count. Heres a Tipp: go to the Level 3 fishing Spot at the right of map and fish there. — DjamilSeid 🦙GIVE MADCAP (@CcDjamilseid) September 5, 2021

At level 3, move to the lakes near Earth Clan, Ice Clan, and Fire Clan. This is your best bet to catch a Vendetta Flopper. As a level 3 fish, it will appear much more frequently in the level 3 lakes at these locations.

