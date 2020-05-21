Colorblind Mode. Image: Republic World

While playing PUBG Mobile, if you were not aware of the fact that you can change the colour of blood, then don’t worry as Sportskeeda will tell you how you can exactly achieve your objective.

The update, 0.17.0, which rolled out on 3rd March this year, brought many major updates. These included, Universal Marks, Arcade mode, Death Replays and many more. One of the noticeable updates was the “Colorblind Mode”.

This mode also helps to improve the graphics in certain areas of the map. This was a huge shout out to all the colour-blind PUBG Mobile players out there and PUBG Mobile gained a lot of appreciation for showcasing their solidarity towards them.

The Three types of "Colorblind Mode" in PUBG Mobile

Deuteranopia

Protanopia

Tritanopia

Deuteranopia makes the colour of the blood, pink, while Protanopia makes it blue and Tritanopia makes it orange.

How to change the colour of blood

You can access the “Colorblind Mode” in PUBG Mobile via settings. Here is how you can do it. Just follow the steps and you are good to go!

1. Open PUBG Mobile.

2. After opening it, go to settings at the bottom right hand corner of the screen.

Settings Icon (Bottom panel; Second from right)

3. Go to the Graphics section.

4. If you scroll below, you will find the “Colorblind Mode”.

5. Under the “Colorblind Mode”, you will see the three options, Deuteranopia, Protanopia and Tritanopia.

6. Select the one you want and click “OK”.

You can also change the colour in the midst of an ongoing game or can choose to set it before the commencement of the game.

If you feel that you are not compatible with the new colour scheme, you always have the option to go back to the original colour, while playing the game or at the end, as per your choice.