How to change character appearance in PUBG Mobile?

How to customise your character in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has taken the world by storm, and the game has become massively-famous over a short period. Millions of players play this game daily, and a few reasons behind this are the constant updates and the option to customise minute details. Speaking of the latter, one of the unique features in PUBG Mobile is to change the appearance of the character.

This feature allows players to customise their characters as per their wish. However, PUBG Mobile users must remember that the option to change appearance is only available for the default character, and not any other character.

How to change the appearance of characters in PUBG Mobile

To change the appearance, follow the given steps.

Change to default character

Step 1: The player will have to first select the default character, since the option is available only for them, as already mentioned.

Step 2: Then, in the inventory tab, the player will find an option: "appearance" on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: The player has to click on the this "appearance" button.

Step 4: The user can customise the characters as per his/her needs, using the various options available.

Step 5: They must then click on "OK", post which a certain amount of Battle Points will have to be spent for the customisation to be finished.

Users can customise both female and male characters, and the amount of battle points required for changing appearances would depend on the amount of changes made.

Female character customisation

It also has to be noted that players can change the outfits of the other characters, not the appearance.

Frequent updates and introduction of new features have been few of the reasons that have kept players from leaving PUBG Mobile. A few days earlier, the Andy character was added to the game, along with a new method of calculating the KD, as part of the 0.18.0 update.