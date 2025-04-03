How to change City Appearance in Inzoi

While Dowon and Bliss Bay are identical when you initially begin the game, you can make additional changes to make it unusual and exclusive to you in Inzoi. By designing your neighborhood, you can explore the Zois world and express yourself more effectively.

This guide will help you learn how to change all the cities, including what kinds of ads are displayed on the buildings and what color the trees can be.

How to edit the City Appearance in Inzoi

Edit the City Appearance in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

To change the City Appearance, you have to choose the 'Edit City Map' and then go to the 'City Appearance Tab'. After opening the tab, you can use the 'M' key to access the City Map menu and browse through the City Appearance Tab. After browsing, you can modify the city in your game.

The next step will be to decide which settings you would like to edit and what parameters you want to use in each setting. Here is a list of steps to follow on how to edit the city:

City theme

This will help in setting the city's general design throughout the game and serve as some sort of a visual plan for the broad layout of everything that will be living there.

Weather

Out of the four types of weather shown in the table below, you can choose one in the game using the weather option. Note that when the weather changes, the temperature will also vary.

Types of weather in Inzoi

Sunny Cloudy Rainy Snowy

Billboards

With the help of this function, you can add pictures and videos to the signs and billboards in your city. This means you can submit your own files to have your life events shown on billboards. It also implies that this choice can assist you in providing your Zoi residents with a tapestry of your own life.

Trees

With this option, you can alter the kind of trees that will grow in your city, giving it a seasonal look that suits your tastes.

Choices of trees in Inzoi

Palm Tree Zelkova Tree Maple Tree Chinese Fringetree Ginkgo Pine Tree Cypress Bamboo Yoshino Cherry Tree

Grass

You have access to a wide range of plant life, including flowers, fruits, and saplings, by selecting the kinds of plants that will thrive in particular areas of your city.

Choices of grass in Inzoi

Flowering Shrub Hydrangea Coreopsis Palmata Areca Palm Westringia Sunflower Orange Sapling Bamboo Sapling Rose Shrub Reed Seedling

Decorations

The customization menu will allow you to choose which decorative elements to use across the city. Celestial planets flying over the night sky or enormous balloon cats scattered throughout the park are examples of these objects.

Choice of decorations in Inzoi

Large Cat Balloon Large Mercury Balloon Large Moon Balloon Large Jupiter Balloon Large Sun Balloon Large Panda Balloon Large Earth Balloon

Animals

You can also personalize the animals in your city, allowing you alternatives on which kind of creatures will be sheltered there. The established wildlife's population density in the area is another option.

Choice of Animals in Inzoi

Cats Dogs Pandas Deer Raccoons Squirrels Foxes Crocodiles

Special effects

Fireflies that illuminate the park at night or drones flying above your city are just two examples of the unusual views that special effects can bring to your city.

Choice of special effects in Inzoi

Butterflies Drones Red Lamps Fireworks Fireflies

Adjust Environment

You can choose the elements that determine how well-maintained your city is by using the Adjust Environment option. The parameters can be either Run-down or Clean.

By following all the steps mentioned above, you can easily change the City Appearance in the game.

For more gaming updates and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

