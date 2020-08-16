How to change clan name in PUBG Mobile?

Playing with your friends is always fun, and PUBG Mobile is no exception. Clans in the game allow the players to team up and interact with others. Many clan leaders also prefer to have a cool and unique name. Such names include adding a distinctive font and a variety of symbols that make the team stand out from the crowd.

At the same time, some captains prefer having a straightforward and simple name.

On several occasions, the leaders wish to change the name of the clan, but do not know how they can do so. If you are one of those, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will discuss how you can change the clan name in the game.

How to change the clan name in PUBG Mobile

The leader can change the name by purchasing the clan rename card from the clan shop. It is effortless to change the clan name in PUBG Mobile. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Go to the clan shop and purchase the clan rename card using the available clan points.

Step 2: Go to the inventory and move to the section below the emotes.

Step 3: Click on the rename card and press on the use button.

Step 4: A dialogue box appears, prompting the users to enter the new name.

Step 5: After entering the new name, click OK. The name will be changed.

It is essential to note that the clan's leader can change the name every 60 days. Hence, he/she must be cautious while changing it since the team will not be able to rectify any error until the end of the cooldown period.

Note: Clans can get clan points in PUBG Mobile by completing the daily clan challenges.