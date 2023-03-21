Diablo IV is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, it marks a revival of the mainline series since 2012's Diablo III for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

As a series tradition, the latest installment is also an isometric action RPG set in a fantasy realm. So staples of the genre such as leveling, rarity-tiered loot, and classes make it in. Speaking of the latter, there are a handful of unique classes that players can pick to build around in Diablo IV.

Given that this is an RP, experimentation is encouraged to seek out your preferred playstyle. This means that players may not like one class and instead may prefer to dabble in multiple options.

But how do players change classes in Diablo 4?

There are five classes in the game: Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer. As with Diablo III, they will be able to respec their picked class to mix and match their skills and abilities. Similarly, it is not possible to change classes once selected. The only way to change classes is to start a New Game again.

Here are the steps to do so in-between gameplay:

Open up the menu

Select "Game" and then 'Leave Game", which will end the session and take players to the Main Menu

Click on Create New Character to pick another class. Alternatively, if they already have another class set up, it can be selected as well.

But which class should players pick? Here's what sets each class apart:

Barbarian: The Barbarian is all about an aggressive playstyle while also soaking up damage for the team in the frontline. This class can use two-handed weapons and generate Fury on attacks, which allows unleashing powerful Fury skills on opponents. These include a powerful Hammer slam onto the ground or a sweeping Whirlwind spin.

Sorceress: The default "mage" class of the series, the Sorceress specializes in powerful magic spells with a staff. These include a Chain Lightning or Fireball attack. She can deal powerful elemental damage but she is also one of the weaker classes in the game.

Druid: Solo players who crave company may want to go with the Druid since it is the only class to have companions. With two wolves at the player's side, the Druid can seamlessly transform into a werewolf or a werebear. This is topped off with access to Storm and Earth magic as well.

Rogue: The Rogue is interesting since players can go either melee or ranged. The former equips them with daggers and swords, while the latter allows attacking with bows. However, this class is all about doing big damage with its Shadow Realm ability and Exploit Weakness skills

Necromancer: A powerful dark magic wielder, the Necromancer class was announced last year for the game. Necromancers can summon an undead Army to fight for them as well as explode corpses to dish out damage. They can also build Essence, a resource needed to cast magic, like Blight. On the weapons side, they specialize in an agile scythe.

When does the game launch and for what platforms?

Diablo IV is set to be released on June 6, 2023. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. In the case of the lattermost, the game is purchasable via the Battle.net client. Blizzard Entertainment has also announced an open beta period for the game.

This means players will be able to try out Diablo IV for free via a publicly available early build. This is likely to assess its multiplayer servers as well as iron out any bugs in time for launch a few months down the line. The open beta will start on March 24, 2023, and end on March 26, 2023.

