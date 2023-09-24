How to change your club name in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 is currently out on early access for PC and consoles, and players worldwide have begun their respective in-game journeys ahead of its full release. While there's plenty of content on offer, Ultimate Team will likely remain a favorite for those who enjoy the competitive side of things. Not only can you create a fantasy team with footballers you love, but also your own club.

Ultimate Team allows you to make various customizations, such as choosing your kit, changing stadium decorations, and the club name. This feature is useful as it allows you to override any poor selection you might have made earlier in Ultimate Team.

Moreover, the process in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is completely free of charge and quite simple. Let's look at how you can change your club's name in the game.

Step-by-step process to change EA FC 24 Ultimate Team club name

You can change the name of your club in EA FC 24 if you no longer like the existing title or want to give your team a renewed start. Veterans of the series will likely be aware of the process, which is the same as FIFA 23.

Here are the steps on how to do so:

Launch EA FC 24.

Load Ultimate Team. You can do so by scrolling down the main menu. It will be the second option from the top.

Go to settings in Ultimate Team.

There will be several options available here. Choose Rename Club.

This will now allow you to type and enter a new name.

Once you have entered the new name of your club, a check will be automatically performed. There's a list of words that aren't allowed for players to use in their club names.

Once the check is complete, your Ultimate Team club will display your club's new name in FC 24.

Those are all the steps required to change the name of your club. You can also change other aspects like your team's kit and stadium. Logos can also be changed from the Stadium section in My Club.

Unlike changing your name, you will need certain items to customize these elements. Moreover, a lot will depend on the items you have in your Ultimate Team inventory. If you're short of certain cosmetics, you can always find more of them from the Ultimate Team market.