How to change gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

Here is how players can change the gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a variety of features to its ever-growing user base, including exclusive items like skins, emotes and more. The game also introduces different gun skins upon the release of new seasons or during special events.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a variety of features to its ever-growing user base, including exclusive items like skins, emotes and more. The game also introduces different gun skins upon the release of new seasons or during special events.

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite on your device.

Step 2: On the bottom-right corner of the main screen, players can find an option called inventory. Click on that option.

Step 3: Click on the gun section in the inventory.

Step 4: Choose the category of the gun on which the change is to be made.

Step 5: Click on the gun and equip the required skin. The skin has been changed and players can now view these skins in-game.

Skins aren’t easy to be obtained in PUBG Mobile Lite and most of the exclusive skins in the game require players to spend BC. This is why the game has certain in-game events that provide players with skins and other exclusive items. Players should, therefore, be on the look-out for these events if they want to obtain several skins.