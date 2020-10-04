How to change the in-game language settings in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the biggest games globally, and as of May 2020, this game had a total of 350 million worldwide players. It has a high skill threshold and a steep learning curve. However, that does not mean that Fortnite is not accessible, and is, in fact, one of the easy-to-play battle royale games out there.

Fortnite adjusts its language settings per the language setting of your device’s OS. However, in some cases, the language changes in-game for various reasons, which can be a rather annoying experience.

Furthermore, changing your language settings in Fortnite can also help you if you are trying to learn a new language. In this article, we look at how to change the language settings in this title.

Image Credits: Fortnite Boards

Fortnite: Changing the in-game language settings

Changing the in-game language settings is a straightforward task. You need to go to the main menu, the screen where the three-lined hamburger menu is found on the top-right. This will work for all platforms except mobiles.

If you're a phone user, you need to click on the three dashes to go into the options menu. Then, go to the settings, when you have to click on game settings, represented by a cog icon. The first adjustable option in the list that will open up allows you to adjust the language.

Image Credits: Candid.technology

Fortnite allows you to choose from a wide range of languages, including:

Arabic

English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish (Latin America, Spain)

Turkish

Advertisement

As far as the user interface across platforms is concerned, there is not a lot of difference in the procedure for changing Fortnite’s in-game language settings for different devices. The process is simple enough, as you can see above.

For further help, you can look at the following video.