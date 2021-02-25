How to change the main character's name in Genshin Impact

This article is for Genshin Impact players wondering if they can change the main character's in-game name.

Fortunately, the process involved in changing the main character's name in Genshin Impact is fairly simple. Players can change the main character's name in Genshin Impact by simply changing their in-game nickname. The "Edit Nickname" option can be found on the "Summon Paimon" menu.

Players can also choose to edit their signature or change their in-game avatar from this menu. Given how interactive Genshin Impact is, it seems obvious that the developers at miHoYo should allow players to change the main character's name.

Especially with so many in-game NPCs to interact with, it goes without saying that players would obviously prefer reading a name they desire instead of a randomly generated character name.

To change the main character's name in Genshin Impact, players need to follow a series of straightforward steps.

Launch Genshin Impact and login to the profile.

Once the game has loaded, open the "Summon Paimon" menu.

After opening the menu, players will see the "Edit Nickname" button on the screen. Clicking on this button will present players with an option to change their nicknames.

Changing the player's nickname will result in the main character's name being changed as well.

There are no limitations on how many times a player chooses to change their nickname in Genshin Impact. Additionally, players can change their in-game nickname at any point of any quest.

Apart from allowing the player to change the main character's name in Genshin Impact, the "Summon Paimon" menu also provides players with the option to change their avatar, signature, and name card as necessary.

Additionally, players can also collect their unique User ID from this same menu. This specific menu also provides players with a complete overview of their entire progress in Genshin Impact.

With that said, given that the main character's name in Genshin Impact is apparently the in-game nickname that a player has set on their profile, it makes the entire process fairly simple to execute properly.