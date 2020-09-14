How to change your name in Among Us: Step-by-step guide

Among Us is the latest of games to reach soaring heights in popularity in the gaming community. After the success of games of a somewhat whimsical nature such as Fall Guys, Among Us has made its way through the field to become a breakout success.

The game has dominated the downloads charts on both the Google Play Store as well as the App Store for iOS devices. The game's extremely accessible nature, mixed with an endlessly entertaining core concept, makes for an extremely fun game experience.

Among Us is essentially a fun game of cat-and-mouse, where Imposters must stealthily sabotage the Humans without drawing attention to themselves. This makes for an enjoyable and engaging time either with friends or even other players online.

Among Us allows players to use any name they want, and the way to do it is pretty simple.

How to change your name in Among Us?

More often than not, players tend to stick to the name they originally created when they began playing Among Us. However, it does allow players to change their names if they so wished.

To change your name in Among Us, simply follow these steps:

Start the game Select "Online" At the very top of the screen will be an empty box where you can type in a name Type your name Join/Host a match

The process is fairly simple, but players can often miss the blank space where they can enter their name. Among Us is available to download for free from the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.

The game has taken the internet by storm, and many popular streamers are now playing the game along with fellow streamers and friends. Among Us is also available on PCs through Steam.