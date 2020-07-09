COD Mobile: How to change the in-game name

COD Mobile gives the players the liberty to change their in-games once in every 3 days.

Here is how the players can change their in-game name in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile is very popular among the masses and now has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. COD Mobile has never shied away from giving the players the liberty to customize in-game settings.

After a download is complete, the players get an option to set their in-game names after the game is launched for the first time.

In this article, we discuss how the players can set their names in COD Mobile.

How to change the name in COD Mobile?

Rename Card in the in-game store.

To change the name in COD Mobile, the players would have to use a rename card. This card enables the players to change their name once in 3 days. The rename card can be bought from the in-game store and costs 200 CP or 1000 Credits. Many players are confused about how they can buy it using credits. It is quite simple, players have to click on the rename card and change the currency.

The players will be able to find the rename card under the card section in COD Mobile’s store. After purchasing it, they would be able to find it in the loadout inventory.

How to use the rename card in COD Mobile?

The Rename Card

The players can follow the given steps to change the in-game name using the rename card:

Step 1: Open the inventory in COD Mobile.

Step 2: Click on the Rename Card and press use.

Step 3: A dialogue box appears, enter the required new name and click change.

As mentioned above, the players would only be able to change the name once in three days, so they should choose the name wisely.

This is the only way by which the players can change or alter their name in COD Mobile.