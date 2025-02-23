How to change ocean maps in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Ocean maps play a crucial role in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, where players embark on thrilling maritime adventures filled with treasure hunts, naval battles, and the exploration of scattered islands. To navigate between these maps, you must use strategically placed Lighthouses, which serve as warp points and safe havens from enemy attacks.

Here’s everything you need to know about changing ocean maps in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How do you change ocean maps in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Finding lighthouses to change ocean maps

Mark your destination (Image via SEGA)

Lighthouses are the lifeline to transit between other maps of the seas in the game. Scattered in the seas, they provide safe havens where enemies can't get you.

Whenever you approach a Lighthouse, you are given a reprieve from action wherein you can heal your crew members back to health, repair morale, and manage your gear. These places are important in exploring the vast world of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii since they enable you to change maps and proceed.

To use the map-changing option, go to a Lighthouse and interact with it. On your keyboard, press E. On the Xbox controller, press A, and on the PlayStation controller, press X. By doing this, the "Prepare to Sail" menu will be shown.

Using the "Prepare to Sail" menu

Set sail to reach your location (Image via SEGA)

When you switch on the Lighthouse, the "Prepare to Sail" screen will show up, providing you with several options to tailor your journey. You can assign sailors, fine-tune gear, and most importantly, choose your destination.

The map selection option is on the left side of the screen in the "Select Destination" category. This lets you choose from the maps that you have currently unlocked depending on your advancement in the storyline.

The ocean maps that you can access will vary based on where you are in the story, so you will not have access to every place immediately. Select the map you wish to go to and you will warp to it immediately, rather than taking the time to sail across the vast oceans.

Navigating to your next destination

After selecting your preferred map, you will be transported to that area, ready to continue your adventure. Your next story or mission destination will be marked by a purple circle on the map, guiding you on where to go to progress the storyline.

However, you’re not obligated to follow the main quest immediately. You can freely explore the islands, engage in naval battles, or hunt for hidden treasures before continuing with the story.

Tips for efficient map changes

Switching between ocean maps efficiently can significantly enhance your exploration experience. It’s a good idea to visit Lighthouses frequently to unlock fast travel points across the game world.

Additionally, make sure to prepare your crew and equipment before changing maps, as you might encounter tougher enemies or challenging missions in the new area.

