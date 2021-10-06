How to change your password on Twitch: 2FA process, password requirements and more explained

Twitch is in dark waters at the moment as a massive 125 GB source code leak has spilled a lot of secrets; including internal AWS services, streamer payouts and passwords. Twitch streamers have the right to be worried as their personal information has been brought out in the open illegally. The majority of these streamers are dependent on Twitch for their earnings and would not want anything to go haywire.

While Twitch sorts out this mess, every Twitch member is asked to secure their account by changing passwords and enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). It will ensure that they have done everything they can to protect their personal data that has been uploaded onto the platform.

Sheldon @SheldonTyping @Twitch has seriously gone down hill since @amazon took over. They cannot even protect us streamers. Who is to say these leaks of personal info don't lead to further dox, financial loss or otherwise? Absolutely ridiculous that a tech giant like Amazon can be undone. @Twitch has seriously gone down hill since @amazon took over. They cannot even protect us streamers. Who is to say these leaks of personal info don't lead to further dox, financial loss or otherwise? Absolutely ridiculous that a tech giant like Amazon can be undone.

With security issues like these becoming rampant, it is everyone's duty to upgrade themselves about the measures they can take to protect themselves on a social platform like Twitch.

What are the password requirements for a Twitch channel?

Twitch has an entire section about what passwords should be like to ensure they are safe from hackers. Hackers can take over Twitch accounts, impersonate the streamer, interact with their audience, delete the account or do anything they like.

🐓 Dodger's Altogether Moo-ky 🐓 @DodgerOfZion To all my streamer friends and followers: CHANGE YA GOT-DAMN PASSWORDS ON TWITCH.I just changed mine after that big leak. To all my streamer friends and followers: CHANGE YA GOT-DAMN PASSWORDS ON TWITCH.I just changed mine after that big leak.

Below are some tips that Twitch has provided for members to consider while choosing their passwords for the site:

Passwords should have 10 characters as a reasonable minimum length, but more is better.

Passwords shouldn’t be simple or common combinations of words; they should be unique.

Passwords should contain a range of character types including numbers and symbols.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) process on Twitch to secure one's profile

All broadcasters on Twitch have to set-up 2FA if they want to stream. The Amazon platform calls this an advanced security tool that links a streamer's account to one of their personal devices. This is helpful as no individual can access a Twitch account with just a password if they do not physically have the device that the account has been linked to.

Atsu @AsianGuyStream For anybody that uses Twitch I recommend resetting your password, stream key and 2FA!Massive data breach and leak just revealed a lot of information 😬 For anybody that uses Twitch I recommend resetting your password, stream key and 2FA!Massive data breach and leak just revealed a lot of information 😬 https://t.co/a8SDn9Kx54

Also Read

Streamers will immediately get a login notification on their phone or the device they have chosen if hackers try to login to their Twitch accounts.

Enabling 2FA is easy, and streamers can do so by following the commands on the Security and Privacy settings page. It is recommended to link mobile phones to Twitch accounts as most individuals have physical access to their mobile phones at all times.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan