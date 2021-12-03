How to change Sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite for more headshots (December 2021)

Games like PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire have provided a medium for survival-shooter fans to enjoy the thrill of the battlefield without owning any fancy high-end devices. The Mobile Lite alternative has been an excellent choice for PUBG fans.

However, even if the minimum system requirements are not that high-end, players will need to have skills to survive against their rivals. New players find it difficult to have better in-game control while operating weapons, using scopes, or moving.

Hence, most beginners find it challenging to score headshots. To get more comfortable with the controls, they need to make a few tweaks in the settings, specifically the sensitivity. The following part of this article will talk about the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings that will help get more headshots

To view and make changes to the sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite, players should access the settings menu. They should follow the steps given below for more clarity:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the "settings" icon.

Step 2: Select the sensitivity option to view the current settings.

Step 3: Players will be able to have a look at three of the following kinds of sensitivity options in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Camera - Affects the general motion and scope movement without any shots fired (aim adjustment).

- Affects the general motion and scope movement without any shots fired (aim adjustment). ADS - Influence the character and scope's motion while firing, and therefore essential in controlling recoil.

- Influence the character and scope's motion while firing, and therefore essential in controlling recoil. Gyroscope - Dominates the movement by sensing the movement of the device and players swiping or sliding their fingers when the gyroscope is used.

Users can view and analyze each default sensitivity setting in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 4: They can make the following adjustments in sensitivity to score more headshots:

1) Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

No Scope - 131-140

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 61-70

2x Scope - 41-50

3x Scope - 26-35

4x Scope, VSS - 21-30

6x Scope - 11-20

8x Scope - 6-1

2) ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

No Scope - 133-142

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 62-71

2x Scope - 44-53

3x Scope - 30-39

4x Scope, VSS - 23-32

6x Scope - 14-23

8x Scope - 8-17

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

No Scope - 187-198

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist - 174-183

2x Scope - 143-151

3x Scope - 129-138

4x Scope, VSS - 105-114

6x Scope - 88-97

8x Scope - 72-81

Using the above mentioned recommended settings, players will improve their gunfight skills and might be rewarded with a better gameplay experience in PUBG Mobile Lite.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Players should use test differents sensitivity settings and fine adjust them to suit their skills and gameplay style. The above mentioned settings are references.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan