How to check and improve Merit Points in PUBG Mobile

Merit points are an essential part of PUBG Mobile and are, in a way, implemented as a fair play measure in the game.

Players whose merit points are lower than 60 points can only play solo and will be banned from squads and duos until their merit crosses the threshold. They must, therefore, ensure that they keep their merit points higher than 60 to play with their friends. Players can have a maximum of 100 merit points.

It is important to note that there will be a deduction of the points in case players are found guilty of the following misconduct:

A snippet from the FAQ section on the tencentgames.helpshift.com

How to increase merit points in PUBG Mobile

Players are awarded merit points based on their performance in the match. Given below are the number of points which the players can earn in a match.

The number of merits points that the players can every match

It takes a lot of time to increase the merit points since most of the players can only earn 3 points from a match.

The perks of 100 merit points and the penalty of low merit

While a player can get a number of perks for having 100 merit points, the BP and the XP will be reduced with the fall in merit points.

A snippet from the official PUBG Mobile FAQ

How to check merit points in PUBG Mobile

Players can follow the steps given down below to check the number of merit points in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile. On the main screen, click on Profile.

Step 2: Click on the tier overview tab in order to check the merit points.

Step 3: Players will be able to see their merit points in the bottom left corner of the screen.