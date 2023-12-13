How to check your Xbox 2023 Year in Review?

With the current year coming to an end, the Xbox 2023 Year in Review is available for all who use Microsoft's gaming console. While it doesn't offer any gameplay experience, this feature is pretty cool for checking out stats. It includes the detailed hours players have spent on their favorite games and even allows for some friendly banter about their choices.

The Xbox 2023 Year in Review is pretty easy to check and doesn't involve too many steps. In fact, it works in the same fashion as PlayStation and Steam's respective annual reviews. That said, things can always be a bit complex, especially if you're a new console owner. However, by completing the steps mentioned in the following section, you can easily check your annual stats.

Xbox 2023 Year in Review: Step by Step guide

The Xbox 2023 Year in Review is available for every user with a relevant account, and it isn't restricted to games you have on your console. It will also include details of any title you purchased on the Microsoft Store.

Checking the review doesn't require a console. Instead, go to the Xbox website and perform the following steps.

Go to the official website.

Scroll down on the home screen to find a section that allows you to check your Year in Review stats.

Just click on it, and you will be able to check all your annual stats. Alternatively, you could be prompted to log in. Once you log in, your stats will be available.

What stats are shown in your Xbox 2023 Year in Review?

There are plenty of different stats that will be visible for you on the Review page. For starters, it will include the total number of video games you played for at least one minute in 2023. A pie chart also shows the distribution of time you have spent on different genres.

The Year in Review stats of the Xbox community (Image via Xbox)

The page also shows your percentile rank regarding time spent playing different games, gamerscore earned, and achievements unlocked.

Additionally, your top three games will display a rare achievement and total time spent in 2023. Again, it will put you in a percentile based on the time you have spent compared to the rest of the player base.

After a slow start to 2023, the year's second half has been a big one for Xbox. There have been some big-ticket releases like Starfield and Forza Motorsport. The Year in Review for the community also sheds light on some interesting stats as well.