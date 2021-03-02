How to choose best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Clash Squad mode

The Free Fire gaming experience can get a lot more interesting when players adjust the sensitivity settings.

It helps them grasp the game even more when it comes to the aiming and combat aspect, especially in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. Maximizing these aspects can make games more consistent and efficient, with the increase in gamer's playing time.

Here is how to choose the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.

Recommended Free Fire sensitivity settings for Clash Squad mode

Players can follow these steps to locate the sensitivity settings:

Step 1: They can head to the home screen and look for the settings icon (the gear-like symbol).

Step 2: Users must click it to open the settings menu. Once open, the sensitivity options would be available.

Here is the recommended sensitivity settings for the Free Fire Clash Squad mode:

A recommended range for sensitivity settings

The general sensitivity settings covers a majority of the adjustable aspects when it comes to in-game combat sight. It is best to say that a range of at least 60-80 would be suitable for players to set this aspect.

On the other hand, the red dot is used for aiming more lethal and calculated shots at opponents, especially for snipers and far-distance shooters. Eighty-five could be a decent rate to aid in more precise attacks from afar.

Other notable aspects for adjusting and getting the right sensitivity settings are seen in the 2x, 4x, and AWM scopes. They deal with how players can aim through their guns, whether they are moving or not.

Guns affected by these settings range from melee and close-range to sniper rifles.

Why sensitivity settings are important in Free Fire?

Image via Free Fire India Official, YouTube

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire oiessential because players may play the Clash Squad mode and other match modes according to their playstyle in the Battle Royale genre.

Some may tend to fight enemies from a distance. Others may knock off kills through melee assaults, which can be more dangerous than the former.