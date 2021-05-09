How to choose the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite

Beginners who want to enjoy the best PUBG Mobile Lite offers must remember to pick sensitivity settings that will suit their play style. These settings mainly focus on the camera angle when players are busy fighting/fleeing their enemies.

Players must keep in mind that they should not copy their idols’ sensitivity settings. The gameplay of players differs from person to person. Before players find their perfect sensitivity requirements, they can take a look at the sensitivity settings below.

A beginner's guide to adjusting sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

1. Camera Sensitivity (Free Look)

Camera Sensitivity (Free look)

This setting is for the eye button in PUBG Mobile Lite. It helps players to look around while they are in motion. Players can keep these on default or at 110% (character, vehicle) and 115% (parachuting).

2. Camera

Camera settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

These sensitivity settings affect the camera’s sensitivity when a player swipes his screen without firing. This mainly determines the angle of the camera when players scope in.

No Scope: 115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 80%

2x Scope: 35%

3x Scope: 25%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20%

6x Scope: 15%

8x Scope: 10%

3. ADS

ADS Sensitivity Settings

This is the most important sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite and affects the gameplay of players. ADS or Aim Down Sight comes into play when a player shoots and drags his/her thumb down to make up for the gun's recoil.

No Scope: 110%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70%

2x Scope: 30%

3x Scope: 25%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20%

6x Scope: 15%

8x Scope: 10%

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While the information may seem obvious to some, several players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

