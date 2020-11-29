How to claim FFCS live watching rewards: Character and emote rewards in Free Fire without redeem codes

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has also topped the list of the most downloaded mobile games this year, which underlines its popularity among the masses.

The game also has a growing esports scene. The Free Fire Continental Series Asia finals are underway, and as usual, the developers of the game have set three milestones, each of which has a specific reward for the users. Here is the list of all the rewards:

150k viewers – Free one out of 23 characters

300k viewers – Level 8-character card

450k viewers – Let's Go emote

All three milestones were reached within the first few minutes of the live stream, even before the matches started.

In this article, we provide players with steps to collect FFCS live watching rewards.

FFCS live watching rewards: Character and emote rewards in Free Fire without redeem code

This time the developers will not be releasing a redeem code. According to an Instagram post by Free Fire, players will be able to collect all the live-viewership rewards in-game on 30th November.

Here are the steps by which users can collect them:

Step 1: As mentioned earlier, the users will be able to claim their rewards tomorrow, i.e., on 30th November. They will have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the "Mail" icon.

Step 2: The users will receive an in-game mail which will provide them with the character, level 8 card, and Let's Go emote.

Step 3: Click on the "Claim" option to collect rewards. There will likely be an option to choose the desired character.

