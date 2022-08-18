How to claim this week's (August 11) free Epic Games Store title? Rumbleverse Boom Boxer Content Pack is up for grabs

The Epic Games Store is back with its weekly tradition of offering games for free. This has become a common platform for the digital video game store that has seen a massive rise in popularity ever since it established itself in the PC gaming scene. This week's offering is a DLC that adds additional content to Rumbleverse, a brawler title developed by Iron Galaxy.

Interestingly, the titles that the Epic Games Store offers as freebies are of varied nature. Ranging from indie titles to AAA hits like Borderlands 3, fans have had a wide array of options over the years. This week's offering is quite interesting, as Rumbleverse has recently gained a fair amount of traction within the gaming community. While the base game is already free-to-play, there is additional content that players can only unlock using real money. Fortunately, Epic's latest move will give players a content pack from the game for free, saving them that expense. However, to do so, players will have to redeem the free content before the offer expires.

As mentioned earlier, players must redeem what's on offer in the stipulated time to get it for free. For example, the Boom Boxer Content pack will be available at no cost from August 18-24, following which it will expire as a free offering. To redeem it, the first thing players will require is to login into their Epic Games Store account.

Those who don't have a pre-existing account will be required to create one from the website or the PC application. Opening an account is easy and can be connected to accounts from different consoles. This will also allow players to enjoy cross-progression in games like Fall Guys, where the feature is available.

Once players are logged in, they must search for the required content using the search bar. Alternatively, they can scroll down to the free games section where the offer is available. Players will then be required to proceed to the detailed description page of the content.

Players will then need to press on 'Get', which will take them to the next page. At this point, players will usually be asked to enter their payment details and how they wish to pay for the content. However, thanks to the Epic Games Store's free offering, no money is required as players will be charged $0. Once confirmed, the content will be added to their Rumbleverse account.

All that players will need to do next is log into their game, where all the additional content can be found. Here is all the content that players will get as part of the Boom Boxer Content Pack:

Boxing headset

- Boxing gloves

- Boxing tank top

- Boxing trunks

- Boxing shoes

An exclusive title card background and border

A 120-minute gameplay Fame booster

For the uninitiated, Rumbleverse is a fun take on the traditional battle royale genre, and there's more than enough in the fun game to keep players engaged. The free-of-cost base game provides an excellent opportunity for new players to test it out. Additionally, the free premium content provided by the Epic Games Store will provide more incentives for players to invest their time and money in the title.

