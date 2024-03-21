How to complete A Beggar's Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2

Early in Dragon's Dogma 2, you can find a side quest called A Beggar’s Tale. This particular side quest can frustrate and cause players to just give up and do something else. That’s because it requires a significant amount of patience. Unlocked early in your time in Vernworth, players are tasked with finding out if a beggar is everything he says he is - just a poor man spinning tales for the commonfolk to make a living.

One of the local townsfolk is pretty suspicious of this man, so to complete A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must tail the beggar anywhere he goes. Of course, he spends a great deal of time just sitting in one spot. Here’s everything you need to wrap up this side quest.

Steps to complete A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2

This is where it all begins. (Image via Capcom)

It’s very easy to completely miss A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2 - there are no indicators that this quest even exists. As you stand in the town square of Vernworth, a beggar will be telling tales repeatedly. There will also be another peasant standing in front of him. Interact with them to begin this quest.

This NPC will ask you to look into this beggar to see if everything he says he is. That will trigger the beginning of A Beggar’s Tale in Dragons’ Dogma 2, and unfortunately, a lot of waiting. Depending on what time of the day you do this, you will have to sit through all of his stories. Wait until he starts to leave, closer to the end of the day, and follow him.

He’ll walk down to a dive bar on the outskirts of town, sit down, have a few drinks, and talk to a Beastern barmaid. He appears to have a very close relationship with her, and so far, everything looks normal. This is another lengthy wait, so get ready for that. In total, I probably spent close to 40 minutes just standing around.

When he runs, make sure to give chase as fast as possible. (Image via Capcom)

When night falls, he’ll leave again and start running away quickly. Keep pace as he quickly dives around corners to give you the slip. Eventually, he enters a house, and I could not get in before he locked the door. Unable to find a way in to continue A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2, I waited another good ten minutes or so. Try the door every few minutes, and eventually, it opens.

Pick up the beggar’s clothes, and you’ll be given two locations to take these to continue A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon's Dogma 2. Unfortunately, I was not able to save and do both options, so I’ll update this when more information is available. I chose to head north to the noble quarters.

Eventually, you will be able to get into this door. (Image via Capcom)

You’ll speak to his wife outside, who doesn’t believe her husband is running around being a beggar instead of working. She places the clothes in a conspicuous spot inside the house and says to return in a few days. Head down to the inn or something and wait out two or three days - or go work on other things, like completing the Warrior and Sorcerer vocation unlocks.

Come back, and she’ll gladly reward you for getting her husband back on the straight and narrow. This decision grants you 3x Onyx and 900 XP. It also neatly wraps up A Beggar’s Choice, and you won’t see him again standing around the square in Dragon's Dogma 2.

The game is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can learn more about Dragon's Dogma 2 in our in-depth review.