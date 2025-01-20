How to complete An Alarming Development quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of popular characters that players will come across during their playthrough. As Dreamers interact with them, they will receive different quests that need to be completed to earn rewards and increase their friendship level with the NPCs. An Alarming Development is one of many quests tied to the Disney Dreamlight character Oswald that might confuse players because of the multiple tasks required to finish it.

This article will cover everything you need to know about wrapping up the An Alarming Development quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Materials required for An Alarming Development quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Craft necessary resources to build alarm clocks (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Oswald will need you to craft a few alarm clocks, meaning you have to collect the resources to build them. You will need to collect Zinc x10, Mechanical Parts x35, Plastic Scrap x50, and Bronze Ingots x15.

Here are the materials you need to craft these items:

1) Bronze Ingot

Copper x60

Tin x15

Coal Ore x15

2) Bronze Ingots for Mechanical Parts

Copper x140

Tin x35

Coal Ore x35

3) Brass Ingots for Mechanical Parts

Copper x105

Zinc x70

Coal Ore x35

4) Zinc

This resource can be found by mining in the Wild Tangle biome.

5) Plastic Scrap

This resource can be acquired by fishing for it from the waterbodies in the Ancient Landing biome.

Talk to Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Catch Swing in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

When you have a talk with Oswald, he will tell you that the alarm clocks have fled and they are running around in Eternity Isle. Chasing them is of no use as they can outrun you easily. Instead, track their movements as they run around and jump in their way at the right time to catch them instantly.

Here is the location of each alarm clock you need to catch:

Charleston is on the docks.

Shimmy is in Greenlands.

Tango is in the Borderlands.

Lindy is in the Plains.

Foxtrot runs through the Plains and Wastes.

Swing is in the Lagoon.

Texas Tommy is running through Promenade and Grove.

Catch Rumba in Ancient Landing.

Destroy a rock in the South region of the Lagoon to find Conga underneath it.

Waltz will be in Borderlands.

Once you have caught all the alarm clocks, talk to Olaf. Now, meet Oswald and help him fix his mistakes caused by the alarm clocks.

Cook some coffee and have a picnic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The quest will end after you talk to Oswald one last time (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Oswald will ask you to make some coffee so he can give it to the villagers. This is not a regular coffee, as it uses a special ingredient given to you by Oswald himself. Use the Oswaldian Garlic, Pearls x28, and Coal x40 at a Crafting Station to create the special coffee. Give this drink to Gaston, Scrooge, Merlin, and Rapunzel. Then, go back to meet Oswald and inform him about the drink's side effects.

Now, you need to plan a picnic for him and Stitch, which can be done on Eternity Island. Once you have picked a spot, use the furniture tab to place these for the picnic:

White Furniture x2

Black Furniture x2

Quirky Furniture x2

Seats x2

You don't need to worry about how this decoration looks, as the requirement for the quest has been fulfilled. Once everything is done, converse with Oswald, and he will hand you over a parasol that you need to place and click a picture. Now, have one last conversation with Oswald to wrap up the An Alarming Development quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

