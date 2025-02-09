How to complete the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of characters taken straight from popular Disney films and shows. Interacting with these NPCs can help you form meaningful friendships with them. After acquiring a certain level of friendship with the characters, you can participate in quests to earn exciting rewards. Fairy Godmother is one such NPC in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and she will give you a mission called Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops.

Finishing this quest is quite simple, and the reward for it is the Peppermint Tea recipe. This article will cover everything to know about completing the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to begin the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Start the quest (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

You can activate the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops quest once you achieve level seven friendship with Fairy Godmother. In this quest, you are supposed to make a Peppermint Tea for Minnie, but since you don't have the recipe, Fairy Godmother will provide you with one. Making the Peppermint Tea is easier than other items in the game since it is a two-star recipe, requiring only two items for its preparation.

How to make Peppermint Tea for Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Make the Peppermint Tea and hand it to Minnie (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Now that you have obtained the Peppermint Tea recipe from Fairy Godmother, it is time to make the drink. Here are the required ingredients and their locations:

Lemon (x1): Lemon can be found growing on trees in Glade of Trust and Frosted Heights biomes.

Lemon can be found growing on trees in Glade of Trust and Frosted Heights biomes. Mint (x1): Mint can be found growing in the Frosted Heights biome.

After collecting both ingredients, take them to the nearest Cooking Station. Empty the Lemon and Mint in the pot and stir the items well. After a few seconds, your drink will be ready to serve; it can now be sold to earn 143 Star Coins or consumed to replenish 993 lost Energy. Now that you have the Peppermint Tea, hand it over to Minnie.

Click pictures of strange objects in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Picture of the spool of wire (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Minnie will ask you to inform Fairy Godmother about a strange occurrence at her house, as an unusual object is acting up in unusual ways and causing a lot of trouble. Head to her house to click a photo of the arcade machine and show it to Fairy Godmother.

Now, you will be asked to collect a few items:

Diamonds (x2)

Glass (x3)

Dream Shards (x5)

Crystal (x5)

You must also get a lens, which can be obtained by conversing with Wall-E. After acquiring all the items, take them to Fairy Godmother so she can put a spell on them. Add this enchanted lens to your camera and click photos of the following things:

Arcade machine : Found inside Minnie's home, but only click the photo after 4 PM.

: Found inside Minnie's home, but only click the photo after 4 PM. Strange chair : Found outside Goofy's home.

: Found outside Goofy's home. Strange Altar : Found on the beach.

: Found on the beach. Sofa : Found outside Mother Gothel's home.

: Found outside Mother Gothel's home. Spool of wire: Found inside Chez Remy.

Take all these photos to Fairy Godmother to conclude the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

