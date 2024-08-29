Chen Loong is one of many NPCs in the world of Black Myth Wukong. He can be found in Chapter Three and will give you a quest that is well worth the effort. This will give you access to a secret area which proves to be extremely useful down the line. However, finding Chen Loong and completing his quest can be a little tricky for some.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to complete Chen Loong's questline in Black Myth Wukong.

Chen Loong's questline in Black Myth Wukong: Location

Chen Loong can be found near the North Shore of the Bitter Lake (Image via Game Science)

To reach Chen Loong, travel to the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Keeper’s Shrine. From here, turn around and head west along the water. After heading straight for a few seconds you should be able to spot Chen Loong in the water. Approaching him will trigger a boss fight. However, this shouldn’t give you much trouble since Chen Loong is quite frail.

Trending

You can start the fight with the Immobilize spell and combine it with A Pluck of Many to deal a ton of damage from the get-go. Following these spells, you can make use of your Spirit and Transformation to deal even more damage and bring a swift end to this encounter. After he’s been defeated, Chen Loong will ask you to help him by bringing him one of Xu Dog’s resurrection pills.

Let’s take a look at what you need to do next to help Chen Loong and finish his quest line.

Also Read: Black Myth Wukong PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

How to help Chen Loong in Black Myth Wukong?

The Zodiac Village (Image via Game Science)

To help Chen Loong you need to bring him medicine from Xu Dog, who can be found in Chapter Two in the Crouching Tiger Temple, right behind the Cellar Keeper’s Shrine. Once you’ve located him, speak with Xu Dog, and he will present you with the specially-made bone-strengthening Pellet. Now, you need to bring this medicine back to Chen Loong, concluding his questline.

After you’ve delivered the medicine, you will gain access to the Zodiac Village. There are many NPCs in this village, including the Yin Tiger who can help you upgrade armor in Black Myth Wukong. Chen Loong and Xu Dog can also be found inside Zodiac Village. So, by completing Chen Loong’s questline, you can get all the Zodiac vendors in this game in one place.

That concludes our guide on finishing Chen Loong's questline in Black Myth Wukong

Check out more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!