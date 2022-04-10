How to complete Dodginess Manifest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can partake in multiple missions, challenges, and puzzles during their playthrough of the game. After helping some First Order Stormtroopers on Jakku, players will discover the mission Dodginess Manifest after assisting them to open a password-protected door. The following is how players can complete the mission of Dodginess Manifest in the game.

How players can complete Dodginess Manifest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The first thing that players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga need to do to access the Dodginess Manifest is complete the Dodgy Dwellings Puzzle. This starts in Jakku in Tuanul Village.

Once players discover the password to get inside the dwelling and locate the Kyber Brick to help the two First Order Stormtroopers out, they will be given the mission Dodginess Manifest to complete.

The first steps of Dodginess Manifest

Once players help the First Order Stormtroopers get into the building, they need to figure out what is happening with the individuals selling droids. To complete this mission, players will need to first begin by reading the manifest, which says:

"Location: Ukkaj (Tsoptuo Amiin) // Order: 3 Protocol Droids, 4 Salvage Droids. Location: Anadokat // Order: 5 Protocol Droids, 1 BB-9E."

For players to figure this out, they must read the locations listed backward. However, they will need to speak with a Protocol Droid first to translate it correctly. Then the first location they will need to head to is Niima Outpost. Players should then immediately head out for Niima Outpost to complete the following steps.

Completing the steps at Niima Outpost

Once players arrive at Niima Outpost, they will need to watch for the NPC that received the Protocol Droid. Upon talking to them, they will say that the individual they are seeking has traveled to Canto Bight, and they will need to meet up with some First Order Stormtroopers at the location. Players will then want to travel to this location to complete the following steps.

Heading to the Casino

Once players arrive at the location, they will need to head over to the Casino. They will then enter the Casino and meet up with the First Order Troops inside. Players will then be prompted to find the Droid Salesman inside.

They will need to speak to characters with green icons above their heads to find out who it is. Once found, players will be able to confront them.

The final steps

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga must defeat Sidon Ithano in battle to complete the mission (Image via Warner Brothers)

Once players confront the Droid Salesman, they will rush outside. Players will need to follow them where Sidon Ithano approaches them. Players will then have to battle against Sidon Ithano. Upon defeating them, the Droid Salesman will surrender to them, and the player will be finished with the mission Dodginess Manifest.

Edited by Srijan Sen